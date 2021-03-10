ICC T20I team rankings: India move to 2nd spot ahead of England series

England are seven points ahead of India, who were third before the away series against Australia. Australia's 2-3 loss to New Zealand in a recent five-game series pushed the side below India with just one point separating the two.
In the T20 batting chart, India batsman KL Rahul lost a place to be at the third spot but skipper Virat Kohli (pictured) retained his sixth position.
India climbed a spot to second in the latest ICC men’s T20 International team rankings ahead of a five-match series against top-placed England beginning on March 12.
