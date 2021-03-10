  • MORE MARKET STATS

ICC T20I team rankings: India move to 2nd spot ahead of England series

By: |
Updated: Mar 10, 2021 5:41 PM

England are seven points ahead of India, who were third before the away series against Australia. Australia's 2-3 loss to New Zealand in a recent five-game series pushed the side below India with just one point separating the two.

Virat KohliIn the T20 batting chart, India batsman KL Rahul lost a place to be at the third spot but skipper Virat Kohli (pictured) retained his sixth position.

India climbed a spot to second in the latest ICC men’s T20 International team rankings ahead of a five-match series against top-placed England beginning on March 12.

England are seven points ahead of India, who were third before the away series against Australia. Australia’s 2-3 loss to New Zealand in a recent five-game series pushed the side below India with just one point separating the two.

Related News

In the T20 batting chart, India batsman KL Rahul lost a place to be at the third spot but skipper Virat Kohli retained his sixth position.

With 816 points, Rahul is behind England’s Dawid Malan (915) and Australia’s Aaron Finch (830), while Kohli was static at sixth with 697 points.

Finch jumped two places following his exploits in the last three T20Is against New Zealand, where he scored 69, 79 and 36, while New

Zealand’s Martin Guptill gained three spots to be at the 8th position after his good show in the T20Is.

Guptill had scored 218 runs which included two half centuries during the T20 series against Australia.

Australia’s Ashton Agar and New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi made big gains after capturing 13 and 8 wickets in the recent series.

Agar and Sodhi moved to the fourth and 8th positions respectively after climbing four and three places.

Kiwi pacer Tim Southee and spinner Adam Zampa, however, lost three and one place respectively to be at the 9th and 6th place.

Left-arm Sri Lankan spinner Lakshan Sandakan, who took six wickets in the series against West Indies, broke into the top 10 at the 10th spot after gaining nine spots.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Cricket World CupICC Cricket World CupVirat Kohli
  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. ICC T20I team rankings India move to 2nd spot ahead of England series
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bhuvneshwar Kumar will play important role in T20 World Cup, his workload management important: VVS Laxman
2It felt like going to war: Shubman Gill on Test debut in Australia
3Dhoni is back! CSK players led by MSD hit nets ahead of IPL 2021