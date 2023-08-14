On October 5th, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin, and after a decade, India is hosting the ODI World Cup. Across 11 Indian cities the tournament will be held. At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the opening match between England and New Zealand will be played.

The stadium was earlier known as the Sardar Patel Stadium. It is the biggest cricket stadium in the world. It has a staggering capacity to hold 132,000 viewers. Here is all you need to know about the World Cup 2023 matches being held at the stadium.

Five matches

Five cricket matches will be held at the Narendra Modi stadium during 2023 ODI World Cup. These include the India vs Pakistan match and the finale match of the tournament.

Team Date and Time (IST)

Eng vs NZ 5 Oct at 02: 00 PM

Ind vs Pak 14 Oct at 02: 00 PM

Aus vs Eng 4 Nov at 02: 00 PM

Afgh vs SA 10 Nov at 02: 00 PM

ODI WC 2023 Final 19 Nov at 02: 00 PM

The sale of tickets has not started yet. It will be held in phases. Reportedly, for cricket matches being held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the tickets will go on sale from September 3rd, 2023. One can buy the tickets via the official portal of ICC.

Front Rows/Lower Stands (Rs 500 – 600)

Upper Stands (Rs 900 – 2100)

Upper House Club (Rs 3000)

Lower House Club (Rs 9000)

VIP Box (Rs 19000)

Corporate Box (Rs 24,000)