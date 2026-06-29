India’s elimination from the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup has drawn renewed attention to the tournament’s scheduling policy, which reserved a specific semi-final slot for Harmanpreet Kaur‘s side if they reached the last four.

India’s defeat to Australia in their final Group A match ended their hopes of progressing to the knockout stage, meaning the tournament will now revert to the standard semi-final bracket outlined in the ICC’s playing conditions.

The arrangement, introduced before the tournament began, had already attracted criticism from former England internationals, who questioned whether commercial considerations had been given priority over competitive consistency.

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ICC’s India-specific semi-final clause

Under the tournament’s official playing conditions, the winner of Group A is scheduled to face the runner-up of Group B, while the winner of Group B meets the runner-up of Group A.

However, the regulations include an additional provision stating that if India qualified for the semi-finals, they would automatically play in the first semi-final on June 30, regardless of their finishing position.

If India failed to qualify, the tournament would instead follow the conventional knockout bracket based entirely on group standings.

The clause effectively ensured that any semi-final involving India would be played during a time slot favourable to television audiences in the country’s largest cricket market.

Because India’s final group-stage match against Australia was also the last fixture before the semi-finals were confirmed, the remaining qualifying teams were unable to know their exact opponents until that match concluded.

Former England players questioned the policy

The scheduling arrangement was criticised by former England players Kate Cross and Alex Hartley on the No Balls: The Cricket Podcast before India’s final group-stage fixture.

Cross questioned why one team had been allocated a guaranteed semi-final slot before the tournament began.

“I know exactly why they’re doing it because India generates the most viewership and revenue, but I still think it’s unfair,” she said.

Hartley added that similar scheduling considerations had featured in previous ICC events involving India, while noting that India’s qualification was not guaranteed.

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Business implications

India remains cricket’s largest television and digital market, accounting for a significant share of global broadcast audiences and commercial revenues for ICC tournaments.

Scheduling India in a fixed semi-final would have allowed broadcasters, advertisers and production teams to prepare around a known match window, particularly for prime-time audiences in the country, with the match beginning at 7 pm (IST).

With India now eliminated, that scenario will not materialise, and the tournament will proceed according to the standard knockout format.

The development also means the designated semi-final window will feature different teams than originally anticipated under the India-specific scheduling provision.

Spotlight returns to scheduling policy

The episode has revived debate over whether commercial considerations should influence tournament scheduling in global cricket.

The ICC has previously defended similar decisions by citing operational and broadcast requirements for multinational events.

India’s exit means the scheduling clause ultimately had no impact on the knockout stage itself. However, it has prompted renewed discussion about the balance between sporting fairness and the commercial realities of staging global cricket tournaments.