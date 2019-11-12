ICC drops Shakib Al Hasan from T20I rankings following ban

Although it is interesting to note that Shakib Al Hasan is still a part of the ODI and Test Rankings of ICC.

Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been removed by the ICC in the current T2OI rankings. The latest rankings released by ICC show Glenn Maxwell at the second spot which was Shakib’s ranking before he got banned for two years with one year of a suspended sentence after failing to report incidents of a bookie approaching him. The Bangladeshi all-rounder was a part of the ICC Rankings in the bowling as well as batting rankings but has been removed from both. The new rankings were released by ICC after the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I of the series.

???? Mohammad Nabi is the No.1 T20I all-rounder in the world ???? Players from Scotland, Oman, Kenya, Ireland and UAE also take big strides after the #T20WorldCup Qualifier! UPDATED @MRFWorldwide ICC T20I Player Rankings ???? https://t.co/DX80kHAdvr pic.twitter.com/4Mv1z3x78w — ICC (@ICC) November 11, 2019

Although it is interesting to note that Shakib Al Hasan is still a part of the ODI and Test Rankings of ICC. But it seems like the all-rounder will not be a part of it when the rankings are updated for both formats as well. Currently, the top-ranked all-rounder in the list released by ICC is Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan.

Nabi has played 72 T2OI matches and has scored 1291 runs with a strike rate of 146.70. He has been good with the ball as well and has scalped 69 wickets with an economy rate of 7.16. Prior to the ban, Shakib Al Hasan was appointed the captain of the side for the T20I and Test series against India. The all-rounder has a phenomenal record in T20I. Shakib has featured in 76 games and has scored 1567 with the highest score of 84 and a strike rate of 123.87. He has taken 92 wickets in 76 matches with an economy rate of 6.81 making him one of the best in the world.

Shakib Al Hasan was in tremendous form throughout the ICC World Cup 2019. He became the first player to score 600 runs and take 10 wickets in a World Cup. The Bangladeshi all-rounder smashed 5 fifties and 2 centuries in ICC World Cup 2019.