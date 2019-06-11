ICC Cricket World Cup fever grips UN Headquarters: Rest of the world team beat UK in a friendly match

Published: June 11, 2019 2:18:05 PM

It was a perfect display of sportsmanship of cricket playing countries and at the end of the day cricket won.

The venue of the match was the North Lawn is known for its historic and iconic sculptures and artworks from Germany in 2002, Yugoslavia in 1954 and the former by the Soviet Union in 1990.

Last week, India’s diplomats, including women, at the United Nations Headquarters got a chance to play cricket when with their counterparts from the Permanent Missions of Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh, they won a match against the British team of diplomats.

Anjani Sahay, Counsellor at Permanent Mission of India to the UN, told Financial Express Online from New York that, “The match was organised by UK Mission to the UN to celebrate the ongoing 2019 Cricket World Cup in England, in the North lawns of the UN Headquarters.”

It was UK Team Vs Rest of the World which included players from the Permanent Missions of India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Australia, West Indies and Bangladesh, he added.

From Indian Permanent mission side, Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador K. Nagaraj Naidu, First Secretary/Legal Adviser Yedla Umasankar, Counsellor Ashish Sinha and First Secretary Sandeep Kumar Bayyapu were some of the diplomats who came down to the grounds in their cricket gear and cleaned bowled the UK side. To ensure there was gender parity, both teams fielded three women diplomats too.

In the two hour match which was full of excitement with fours and sixes being hit by both sides, UK lost to the Rest team by a couple of wickets. Naidu from India and Pakistan’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Nabeel Munir were the opening batsmen for the Rest Team.

UN diplomats, officials and staff of the UN including Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support Atul Khare, Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the UN Amrith Rohan Perera, Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN of UK Karen Pierce, were present to cheer the teams.

