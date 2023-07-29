ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: As the countdown to the Cricket World Cup 2023 continues, fans are brimming with excitement and anticipation. Sports enthusiasts all over the world are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to secure tickets for the games featuring their favourite teams. In line with that, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will reportedly put the tickets for the upcoming 50-over championship on sale online by August 10.

Ticketing procedure – All about it

1. To ensure a smooth ticketing process, the BCCI has specified that physical paper tickets will be used for stadium entry during the marquee events

2. Even for those who purchase their tickets online, printed tickets must be collected and presented at the entry gate

3. Each ticket collection center will boast a minimum of seven to eight counters, allowing spectators to effortlessly obtain their printed tickets, Shah had said. Ample time will be provided before the commencement of each game to guarantee the orderly distribution of tickets

4. To accommodate the vast number of fans attending the World Cup, there are plans to set up additional ticket collection centres in various cities, separate from the stadiums

5. The introduction of an e-ticket system for bilateral games will likely streamline ticketing procedures, making it more accessible and user-friendly for fans

However, the ticketing process goes beyond catering solely to fans. In its meeting with state associations, the BCCI communicated that a certain quota of tickets must be reserved for both the parent body and the International Cricket Council (ICC). This quota includes complimentary hospitality tickets, as well as tickets for league games, India matches, and semi-final games.

Cricket World Cup 2023 ticket quotas explained

As per the provision, the ICC and BCCI are entitled to receive 300 hospitality tickets each per game. Additionally, the state associations are required to provide 1,295 tickets for league games and 1,355 tickets for India and semi-final matches to the ICC. Furthermore, the state association must allocate 500 general tickets free of cost to the Indian board.

Outside of these specified quotas, each state association has the opportunity to purchase 40 tickets per game, and the ICC tour partner can buy 10% of the remaining tickets. This distribution model aims to strike a balance between accommodating various stakeholders and ensuring that a significant portion of tickets is accessible to cricket enthusiasts.