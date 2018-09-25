ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Bad news for fans! Tickets for all India games sold out ahead of general sale

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is almost a year away and the Indian cricket team led by start cricketer Virat Kohli is definitely the favourite to win the trophy. But there is some bad news for Indian cricket fans who were hoping to catch their favourite team live in action. Tickets for India’s nine fixtures in the tournament are all sold out. What’s worse is that the tickets for India’s games were sold out during the priority window, leaving literally nothing for the general sale.

The 34-hour priority window was opened today to give a chance for those who had enrolled during ballot phases in July and August but couldn’t book a ticket. The priority window was to close at 8 pm on September 26. The World Cup will be hosted by England and Wales this year.

The left out tickets were to go on general sale from 10 am on September 27, but all tickets including for the semifinals and final have already been sold out during the priority phase.

During the ballot phase, the ICC had received around 2.5 million requests. Before this, the ICC had opened the cricket family ticket ballot to allow the family members of the cricketers across the world to book their tickets.

The cricket extravaganza will open on May 30 with host England facing South Africa at The Oval in London. India will play its first game on against South Africa on June 5 at Southampton. India will also face arch-rival Pakistan in the ICC tournament on June 15.

In total, 10 teams will participate in the event and there will be 48 games including two semifinals and on final across 11 venues. The two semifinals will played on July 9 and 11 in Manchester and Birmingham, respectively. The game will be played at the iconic Lord’s in London on July 14.