I may score a 100 or even 200 in 3rd Test, says Ajinkya Rahane

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was Monday confidence personified, saying his rhythm and counter-attacking mindset could help him rack up not just a ton but a double at the Boxing Day Test. Rahane has hit two fifties in his 164 runs from the first two Tests but a three-figure score has eluded him since scoring a century against Sri Lanka in Colombo last year. “I am sure it will come in this match. The way I am batting, from Adelaide to perth, the mindset I was in to counter attack and the rhythm I was batting in, maybe 100 or even 200 can come,” said the 30-year-old.

“I think it is more important for me not to think about it. I have to continue batting the way I am. I can read the situation a bit better and if I can play like that it will be better for the team. Personal milestones can be achieved later as well. “I am really happy (to return here for Boxing Day Test). We all know how big it is and to come here at 1-1 is really good. We had our chances in Perth but it is important to stay in the present right now and give our best starting from December 26.” Rahane said the batting unit needs to step up and support the bowlers if they are to win consistently overseas.

India lost 1-2 to South Africa before suffering a 1-4 defeat against England this year, mainly due to the batting line-up’s failure to produce consistent performances. India are currently tied 1-1 with Australia after their 146-run defeat in the second Test, where Virat Kohli and his men were dismissed for 140 in the second innings. “As a batting unit we must support the bowlers. Since South Africa tour Indian bowlers consistently got opposition out twice. If we batters play well and support our bowling unit results will be different,” Rahane told reporters on Monday.