Lionel Messi is no stranger to making history on the grandest stage of football, but during Argentina’s heart-stopping 3-2 Round of 16 victory over Egypt in Atlanta, the maestro scripted two completely opposing chapters of his legacy.

While he stands alone as the most prolific goalscorer the tournament has ever seen, the 39-year-old icon also extended a dark, unwanted statistic from the penalty spot. Despite the absolute ecstasy of pulling off one of the greatest injury-time comebacks in World Cup history, Messi chose to deliver a remarkably candid apology to his teammates and the nation.

The Unfortunate Penalty Record

The match could have been so much simpler for the defending world champions. In the 21st minute of play, Argentina was awarded a penalty with a golden opportunity to level the scoreline. Messi stepped up to face Egyptian goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir, but his left-footed strike was brilliantly saved, leaving the Albiceleste vulnerable and eventually digging themselves into a shocking 0-2 hole.

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With that single strike, Messi extended his own record for the most missed penalties in FIFA World Cup history, bringing his total to four.

His historical misses from the spot are a strange blemish on an otherwise flawless international career:

2018 (Russia): Saved by Hannes Þór Halldórsson against Iceland.

2022 (Qatar): Saved by Wojciech Szczęsny against Poland.

2026 (North America): Missed the target completely in the group stage against Austria.

2026 (North America): Saved by Mostafa Shobeir in the Round of 16 against Egypt.

Furthermore, having missed earlier in the competition against Austria, this blunder against Egypt officially makes Messi the first player in World Cup history to miss two penalties in a single tournament edition.

Most Penalties Missed — FIFA World Cup History (excl. shootouts)

Rank Player Country Misses Editions 1 Lionel Messi Argentina 4 2018 (Iceland), 2022 (Poland), 2026 ×2 (Austria, Egypt) 2 Asamoah Gyan Ghana 2 2006 (Czech Republic), 2010 (Uruguay) — Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 1 2018 (Iran)

The All-Time Leading Goalscorer Bounces Back

True to his resilient nature, the ultimate low set up the ultimate redemption. Trailing 0-2 with just 15 minutes left on the clock, Argentina looked down and out. It was Cristian Romero who sparked the historic revival, heading home from a Messi delivery in the 79th minute to halve the deficit. Four minutes later, Messi shook off his penalty heartbreak himself, rifling in a first-time strike off the underside of the crossbar to level the match, before Enzo Fernández completed the turnaround with an injury-time winner.

The equalising goal further cements Messi’s standing at the absolute peak of football history, extending his all-time record as the leading goalscorer in World Cup history to 21 career goals.

Top All-Time Goalscorers — FIFA World Cup History (Men’s, as of July 7, 2026)

Rank Player Country Goals Editions Played 1 Lionel Messi Argentina 21 6 (2006–2026) 2 Kylian Mbappé France 19 3 (2018–2026) 3 Miroslav Klose Germany 16 4 (2002–2014) 4 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 15 6 (2006–2026) 5 Gerd Müller West Germany 14 2 (1970–1974) 6 Just Fontaine France 13 1 (1958)

“I Had Let the Group Down” — Messi Explains His Apology

Despite the wild dressing room celebrations and securing a place in the quarterfinals against Switzerland, Messi’s post-match comments reflected the immense pressure and responsibility he carries on his shoulders.

Speaking directly to the media after the final whistle, the captain bared his soul regarding the emotional toll of the miss:

“Yes, truly it was a relief, a relief for everyone. As I just said, I was very angry about the missed penalty, about how I kicked it. I felt that at an important moment I had let the group down, and well, luckily, God once again had something special in store for me at the end.”

“I was able to score the equalising goal, a very big relief and an enormous happiness for us, for these people who came once again and demonstrated every day what it is, what we are as Argentines, the pride it gives us and nothing, very happy.”

Argentina marches on to the Last 8, where they face Switzerland in Kansas City on Saturday, July 11. Messi’s vulnerability serves as a reminder that even the greatest to ever play the game is entirely human. As the tournament reaches its business end, the world will watch to see if the captain can clean up his spot-kick vulnerabilities before the next high-stakes penalty shootout inevitably arrives.