Cristiano Ronaldo‘s FIFA World Cup career ended in tears on Monday after Portugal’s 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16 brought the curtain down on one of football’s greatest international careers.

The 41-year-old walked off the pitch visibly emotional, pausing to acknowledge Portugal’s travelling supporters before wiping away tears as the reality of his final FIFA World Cup sank in.

Although Portugal’s dream of lifting the trophy ended earlier than they had hoped, Ronaldo said he leaves the international stage without regrets after giving everything he could to his country.

“Sad- it’s normal after being eliminated like this,” Ronaldo said after the match.

“I’ve given everything, I’ve given my best, and I leave with a clear conscience.

“This is football, this is life for a football player. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose.”

Bahkan yang terbaik pun tidak bisa menulis ulang takdir.



Cristiano Ronaldo akhirnya harus menerima kenyataan pahit bahwa dirinya memang tidak pernah ditakdirkan untuk memenangkan Piala Dunia. Meski telah menjaga fisik di level tertinggi hingga usia 41 tahun demi memimpin… pic.twitter.com/PGhIcbxT7z — PanditFootball.com (@panditfootball) July 6, 2026

A final World Cup without the ending he wanted

Ronaldo had repeatedly said before the tournament that this would be his final World Cup and hoped to extend the journey for as long as possible.

Instead, Portugal’s campaign ended in the first knockout round despite creating several chances against Spain.

Ronaldo came closest midway through the first half when Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon produced a superb save to deny him. The Portugal captain finished the evening with three attempts on goal, including an overhead kick that forced another stop from the Spanish goalkeeper.

After the final whistle, Ronaldo confirmed his World Cup career was over but stopped short of announcing his broader retirement plans.

“Yes, it was my last World Cup, but everything else I’ll have time to think about, to be with my family, and not make any decision hot-headed and move on with life,” he said.

Martinez hails Portugal captain’s legacy

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez described Ronaldo as one of football’s defining figures and praised his influence inside the dressing room throughout the tournament.

“He is an example, a role model to follow. This is somebody that we need to celebrate,” Martinez said.

“We’re talking about a football icon.

“There aren’t too many Cristiano Ronaldos out there. We need to thank him. His dream was to win the World Cup and he did this as an amazing example in the locker room.”

Although the World Cup trophy eluded him, Ronaldo transformed Portugal’s fortunes during nearly two decades with the national team.

Before his arrival, Portugal had never won a major international tournament. During his captaincy they lifted the UEFA European Championship in 2016 and added UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025.

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A World Cup record book that may never be matched

Ronaldo leaves the World Cup with a collection of records that underline his longevity and consistency on football’s biggest stage.

He remains the only player to score in six consecutive FIFA World Cups and continues to hold the men’s international goalscoring record with 146 goals.

His 11 World Cup goals leave him tied for ninth on the tournament’s all-time scoring list.

Among his defining moments was the memorable hat-trick against Spain at the 2018 World Cup, when he became the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick at the time.

While his final World Cup ended in disappointment, Ronaldo’s influence extends well beyond statistics. Across six tournaments, he became one of the defining faces of the competition, helping shape an era in which Portugal emerged as one of international football’s leading nations.

The trophy he chased throughout his career ultimately remained out of reach. His place in World Cup history as well as world football, however, has long been secured.