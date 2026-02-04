MS Dhoni on T20 World Cup 2026: For a leader who famously built his legacy on mastering “the process,” MS Dhoni’s latest admission serves as a stark warning to the Indian cricket team. Speaking to sports broadcaster Jatin Sapru during the opening of Superkings academy at MS Dhoni Global School in Hosur, the two-time World Cup winning-captain labelled the current squad as “one of the most dangerous teams” but was quick to flag the one element he truly “hates.”

What concerns Dhoni regarding India’s T20 World Cup title defence?

While Dhoni praised the vast experience of the Suryakumar Yadav-led side, he admitted that tactical brilliance often becomes irrelevant when environmental factors take over. In the context of India and Sri Lanka hosting the World Cup in February, Dhoni’s primary concern is the heavy night-time moisture.

“What worries me, again, I hate dew. Dew changes a lot of things. So, even when I was playing, something that really scared me was the dew, where the toss becomes crucial and all of that.”

For Dhoni, dew is the ultimate “uncontrollable.” It renders spinners, India’s primary weapons in the middle overs, nearly redundant as the ball becomes a “cake of soap.” By stating he “hates” it, Dhoni highlights the frustration of a captain who sees his best-laid plans neutralised by a factor that no amount of training can solve.

What does ‘Captain Cool’ get irritated by?

In a viral clip from the interaction when Sapru asks Dhoni if he gets angry, Dhoni acknowledges that he does get angry as it is a human emotion. However, what irritates him the most is if someone does not control the “controllable”. He gave the example of some fielder in the deep looking at the crowd instead of the captain when the team is running one over short of over rate.

Dhoni said that in neutral conditions, India will emerge as the winners against the best teams in the world more often than not.