As IPL 2026 reaches the middle stage, Match 38 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium is an important one. Lucknow Super Giants will face Kolkata Knight Riders in what is almost a must-win game as both teams are near the bottom of the points table.

Both sides are under pressure to stay in the playoff race. The Lucknow pitch is usually slow, so this match could be more about smart tactics than big hitting.

Lucknow Super Giants are coming into this game after a tough 40-run loss to Rajasthan Royals on April 22. While chasing 160 their batting struggled and they were all out for just 119. Mitchell Marsh was the only standout performer scoring 55 off 41 balls.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are coming in with some confidence after beating Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets on April 19. Varun Chakaravarthy bowled brilliantly taking 3 wickets for 14 runs and Rinku Singh played a key role with an unbeaten 53 off 34 balls to guide his team to a close win.

LSG vs KKR, IPL 2026 Today Match Date

The match between LSG vs KKR is scheduled to be played on April 26.

LSG vs KKR Today IPL Match Time

The match between LSG vs KKR will get into action at 07:00 pm with the toss scheduled for 06:30 pm.

LSG vs KKR, IPL 2026 Today’s Match Venue

Match Venue Live Broadcast Live Streaming IPL 2026 Match 38 LSG vs KKR Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Star Sports Network JioHotstar

LSG vs KKR Predicted Playing 11s

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Playing 11: Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav.

ALSO READ Watching IPL 2026 in 4K? Best settings for smooth streaming online

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Finn Allen (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani.

LSG vs KKR Today IPL Match Full Squads

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Josh Inglis, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mohsin Khan, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mukul Choudhary, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Manimaran Siddharth, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari, Himmat Singh, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Arjun Tendulkar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Varun Chakravarthy, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Rahul Tripathi, Kartik Tyagi, Gus Atkinson.