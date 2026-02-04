For nearly six years, one name stood immovable at the summit of Indian tennis. Rohan Bopanna’s 286-week reign as India’s No. 1 doubles player was a symbol of his longevity. However, the latest ATP rankings update on February 3, has officially heralded a changing of the guard.

Yuki Bhambri, the 33-year-old former singles prodigy, has climbed to a career-high World No. 20, cementing his status as the first Indian man to crack the elite Top 20 since Bopanna himself.

How Yuki Bhambri reinvented himself as a doubles specialist

Bhambri’s ascent is the result of a tactical pivot and sheer resilience. After a career plagued by injuries in the singles circuit, the Roundglass Tennis Academy athlete reinvented himself as a doubles specialist. The breakthrough began in earnest in 2025, when he partnered with Alexei Popyrin to clinch his maiden ATP 500 title in Dubai, remarkably saving four match points in the final.

This was followed by a fairytale run to the US Open semifinals alongside New Zealand’s Michael Venus, a performance that proved Bhambri could go toe-to-toe with the world’s best over five sets.

The final push into the Top 20 came at the 2026 Australian Open. Teaming up with Sweden’s Andre Goransson, Bhambri showcased his clutch temperament by staging a dramatic second-round comeback against veterans Santiago Gonzalez and David Pel.

Although the pair exited in the third round, the points earned were enough to leapfrog him from No. 22 to the historic No. 20 spot. As Bhambri prepares for the ATP 500 Middle East swing and the upcoming Davis Cup tie against the Netherlands, he carries the torch of Indian doubles into a new era.

Yuki Bhambri’s 18-year-journey

It’s not a short journey for Yuki Bhambri. He turned pro back in 2008. Born in New Delhi, the right-handed tennis player known for his double-handed backhand shots trained under her elder sister Ankita Bhambri who herself was a professional tennis player.

It has taken 18 years since him turning pro to become India’s number 1 in the men’s doubles tennis circuit.