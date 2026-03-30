For the past few years, the mantra for Indian cricket fans was simple- Open the app and stream IPL for free. However, it is not the same with IPL 2026. Following the landmark merger of Reliance’s JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar into the new JioHotstar entity, the digital streaming landscape has undergone a massive structural shift.

If you are looking for the RR vs CSK live stream tonight, here is the essential guide to navigating the new paywall, the subscription costs and the free workarounds still available via telecom bundles.

No Universal Free Streaming

Unlike some of the past seasons, where JioCinema disrupted the market with a completely free-to-air digital model, IPL 2026 is a paid experience.

All digital streaming is exclusive to the JioHotstar app and website. You can no longer stream full live matches without an active paid subscription or a qualifying telecom plan.

What is still free?

Highlights, short clips, and real-time scorecards remain accessible without a paywall, but the live ball-by-ball broadcast is now Premium only.

JioHotstar Subscription Plans (Direct Buy)

If you prefer to buy a standalone subscription, JioHotstar has introduced a tiered pricing model effective January 28, 2026

Plan Tier Price Duration Access Details Mobile ₹79 1 Month 1 Mobile screen only, 720p HD, with Ads Super ₹149 1 Month 2 Screens (Mobile/Tablet), 1080p Full HD Premium ₹299 1 Month 4 Screens (TV/Laptop), 4K UHD + Dolby Vision Annual Mobile ₹499 1 Year Best value for mobile-only users

Not free but how to practically watch IPL for ‘free’?

While the app isn’t free, your monthly mobile recharge might already be covering the cost. Jio, Airtel, and Vi have launched aggressive Cricket Bundles to help users bypass the standalone subscription fee.

Jio Users:

Monthly: The Rs 349 plan (2GB/day) and Rs 449 plan (3GB/day) now include a bundled JioHotstar Mobile subscription.

Data Add-ons: If you have an active plan but no OTT access, a Rs 195 data voucher (15GB) adds JioHotstar access to your existing connection.

Airtel Users:

Prepaid: The Rs 449 plan (28 days) gives you 1 month of JioHotstar.

Long-term: The Rs 979 plan (84 days) bundles a 3-month JioHotstar subscription, covering the entire duration of IPL 2026.

Vi (Vodafone Idea) Users:

Vi offers a ₹175 data pack that provides 10GB of data and access to the JioHotstar ecosystem for 28 days.

Is IPL 2026 free?

Technically, no. But millions of Indians can get it included” in their telecom bills which anyway they will have to pay. If you haven’t recharged yet, check your provider’s Cricket or cricket packs section before paying for a standalone subscription.