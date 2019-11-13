How to watch India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match on TV, live streaming

Ind vs Ban: Virat Kohli will want to strengthen India’s position on the points table.

India will take on Bangladesh in the first Test match of the series after beating the visitors in the T20I series. Virat Kohli will be back as captain for the Test series and Rohit Sharma will return to his role as an opener in the upcoming Test match. India under the leadership of Rohit Sharma managed to win the T20I series. Now, Kohli will have to make sure that the team repeats the performance in the Test series as well.

Bangladesh will be lead by Mominul Haque who was appointed the captain of the Test side after Shakib Al Hasan’s ban from international cricket. Mominul Haque will have a big task at hand as it will not be easy to beat India in their own backyard. The Bangladesh team will have to be good in every department if they want to register their first-ever victory in Test cricket against India.

Here is how you can watch the game-

When is India vs Bangladesh first Test match?

India vs Bangladesh first Test match will take place on 14 November 2019.

Where will India vs Bangladesh first Test match be played?

India vs Bangladesh first Test match will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

What time will India vs Bangladesh first Test match begin?

India vs Bangladesh first Test match will begin at 9:30 am.

Where can you watch India vs Bangladesh first Test match on TV?

India vs Bangladesh first Test match can be watched live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3. The match will also be available on the HD versions of the channel as well.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh first Test match online/livestreaming?

India vs Bangladesh first Test match can be watched live on the Hotstar app.

India Test Squad against Bangladesh: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill.

Bangladesh Test Squad against India: Mominul Haque (Captain), Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadot Hossain,Imrul Kayes,Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan,Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Saif Hassan, Shadman Islam, Taijul Islam