‘How one decision ended so many careers’: Zimbabwe cricketers express their heartfelt notes on social media

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision to suspend Zimbabwe Cricket left the country’s cricketers in grief with many current and former players taking to Twitter to express their dejection. Zimbabwe player Sikandar Raza and former captain Brendan Taylor were among many other players who came out in support of their side amid the crisis.

The ICC had on Thursday suspended the Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect for violation of global body’s constitution which doesn’t allow any government intervention. The decision has left the cricket stars in a lurch and uncertain of their immediate future.

Zimbabwe cricketers, who are currently playing a three-match ODI series against Ireland, took to social media to vent their angst.

In an emotional Twitter post, Sikandar Raza said that this is not how he wanted to bid goodbye to cricket and pointed out how ICC’s ‘one decision’ would have far-reaching consequences on a number of families and careers.

“How one decision has made a team, strangers, How one decision has made so many people unemployed, How one decision affects so many families, How one decision has ended so many careers, Certainly not how I wanted to say goodbye to international cricket @ICC,” Sikandar, who has played 12 Tests, 97 ODIs and 32 T20Is, said in his Twitter post.

Former Zimbabwe skipper Brendan Taylor, who has played 28 Tests, 193 ODIS and 34 T20Is for Zimbabwe, posted a heartfelt note on Twitter.

“@ICC It’s heartbreaking to hear your verdict and suspend cricket in Zimbabwe. The @ZimbabweSrc has no government back round yet our Chairman is an MP? Hundreds of honest people,players, support staff,ground staff totally devoted to ZC out of a job,just like that,” wrote the former captain on Twitter.

Dejected by ICC’s decision, Zimbabwe all-rounder Solomon Mire took to Facebook to announce his retirement on Friday from all forms of the game with immediate effect. He played two Tests, 47 ODIs and nine T20Is for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe fast bowler Kyle Jarvis also expressed his disappointment over ICC’s decision. “A lot of good people have just been put out of work @ICC,” he wrote in his twitter handle before adding: “Gutted”.

With ICC’s decision, the funding to Zimbabwe Cricket has been suspended and members of all the teams from the country will be barred from participating in ICC events. Their participation in October’s Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier also lurch in jeopardy.