How New Zealand’s Kane Williamson helped India reach World Test Championship final – Watch

Bringing cheer to Indian cricket fans across the country and abroad, Rohit Sharma’s men have reached the final of the World Test Championship, thanks to New Zealand’s Kane Williamson.

Yes, you read it right. The former New Zealand captain in the longest format, not only helped his side beat Sri Lanka win the first Test at Hagley Oval, but also ensured an India- Australia final at Oval from June 7, 2023.

It all began with New Zealand needing eight runs to win from the last over with three wickets in hand. Matt Henry was run out in the third ball of the over, with hosts needing five runs to win the match. Williamson hit the boundary off the next ball of Asitha Fernando’s over.

However, Fernando came back with a dot ball. The very next ball both Williamson and Neil Wagner, ran for a single, helping the side win by two wickets and helping the side lead 1-0 in the two-Test match series. Williamson, on his part, dived well to reach the crease.

Putting up a brave effort, Williamson scored his 27th Test hundred. He remained not out on 121 runs after playing for four and half hours. The victory for New Zealand came after the hosts were in trouble at one stage of the match with openers Tom Latham (24 runs), Devon Conway (5 runs getting out early, as also Henry Nicholls, who scored 20 runs.

Apart from New Zealand’s win against Sri Lanka, Team India also beat visiting Australians 2-1 to not only retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy but also reach the World Test Championship final for the second time in a row. Earlier in 2021, New Zealand beat India by eight wickets to win the inaugural final in Southampton. Notably, Australia topped the 2021 World Test Championship with 152 points, while India finished next with 127 points.

