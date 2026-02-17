For the second consecutive year, the Golden State Warriors have topped the charts as the NBA‘s most valuable franchise. According to CNBC’s Official 2026 NBA Team Valuations released this week, the team is now worth an unprecedented $10.8 billion, a significant climb from their $9.4 billion valuation in 2025.

The report highlights a historic shift, for the first time, three NBA franchises have crossed the $10 billion threshold. While the Warriors lead the pack, the New York Knicks ($10.1B) and the Los Angeles Lakers ($10.0B) have also joined the exclusive double-digit billion club.

The Chase Center ecosystem: Why the Warriors are winning

While most teams are valued based on market size and TV deals, the Warriors’ $10.8 billion tag is driven by their status as a “real estate and entertainment powerhouse” that happens to play basketball.

Unlike many teams that rent their facilities, the Warriors own Chase Center outright. This allows them to capture 100% of the revenue from luxury suites, advertising and high-profile non-NBA events like the 2025 Laver Cup and a year-round concert slate.

The Warriors generate the highest revenue in the league, largely due to a sponsorship portfolio that includes a landmark fund management deal with Carta. Last season alone, the franchise pulled in nearly $200 million in sponsorship revenue, nearly double that of any other NBA team.

The valuation also factors in the massive early success of the Golden State Valkyries. The WNBA expansion team has allowed the organization to monetize Chase Center on even more nights, creating a 365-day cash-flow engine.

The “Lacob Alpha”: A 24x Return on Investment

The most staggering figure in the CNBC report is the long-term ROI for primary owner Joe Lacob. Since leading an investment group to purchase the team for $450 million in 2010, the franchise has seen a 24% compound annual growth rate.

Journalist Michael Ozanian notes that this “de-risks” the Warriors’ future; even as the core roster of the four-time championship dynasty ages, the underlying business infrastructure ensures the valuation remains anchored in real estate and data-driven sponsorships rather than just on-court wins.

The $10B Club: How the Knicks and Lakers breached the Barrier

While the Warriors hold the crown, the New York Knicks ($10.1 billion) and Los Angeles Lakers ($10.0 billion) have officially entered the double-digit billion-dollar stratosphere, though they followed very different financial paths.

According to the same report, the Knicks leveraged their status as the ultimate “trophy asset,” benefiting from a massive premium on the MSG Network and the unparalleled density of the New York corporate sponsorship market, which remains the most lucrative in the world for premium suite sales.

In contrast, the Lakers saw the most dramatic year-over-year jump, fueled by the landmark $10 billion sale of a controlling interest to billionaire Mark Walter (CEO of Guggenheim Partners). This transaction effectively “reset” the market, proving that the global “Showtime” brand and its dominant local TV rights deal in Southern California can command a valuation nearly 20 times the team’s annual revenue.