The FIFA World Cup 2026 final is expected to be the most sought-after sporting ticket of the year, with fans from around the world hoping to witness football’s biggest prize being decided.

The tournament concludes at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where the new world champions will be crowned.

Here’s everything you need to know about ticket prices, seating categories, kick-off time in India and where fans can still try to buy tickets.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026 final? (India time)

Date (IST): Monday, July 20, 2026

Kick-off: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States

For fans in India, the match will begin just after midnight in the early hours of Monday.

How much do FIFA World Cup 2026 final tickets cost?

The 2026 final has become the most expensive FIFA World Cup final on record.

There is a significant difference between FIFA’s official ticket prices and what supporters are currently paying on resale platforms.

Official FIFA ticket prices

Seating Category Official Price (USD) Category 1 $6,730* (6,41,512.35 Indian Rupee) Category 2 $4,210 (4,01,425.61 Indian Rupee) Category 3 $2,790 (2,65,975.02 Indian Rupee) Category 4 $2,030 (1,93,523.05 Indian Rupee)

*Premium Category 1 seats sold through FIFA’s dynamic pricing model reached $32,970.

What are tickets selling for on the resale market?

Demand has pushed resale prices far beyond face value.

Current asking prices include:

Entry-level seats: Between $8,000 and $9,775

Average resale ticket: Around $11,272

Premium lower-tier seats: Between $15,000 and $38,000+

Prices continue to fluctuate depending on demand and the finalists.

What do the seating categories mean?

FIFA divides standard tickets into four seating categories:

Category 1

Premium seats located along the sidelines in the lower tier, offering the best views of the pitch.

Category 2

Seats positioned around the corners and outer sections of the lower and upper tiers.

Category 3

Located behind the goals, primarily in the upper levels.

Category 4

The most affordable category, generally situated furthest from the field.

Can fans still buy World Cup final tickets?

Yes, although availability is extremely limited.

1. FIFA Last-Minute Sales Phase

Tickets continue to be released on a first-come, first-served basis through FIFA’s official ticketing portal whenever inventory becomes available.

2. FIFA Official Resale Platform

Supporters who can no longer attend may list their tickets through FIFA’s official resale marketplace.

3. Secondary ticket platforms

Resale websites such as StubHub and other authorised marketplaces continue to offer tickets, although prices are considerably higher than official face values.

Fans should carefully verify seller policies before purchasing through third-party platforms.

Where is the World Cup final being played?

The final will take place at MetLife Stadium, located in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The stadium is home to the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets and has a seating capacity of more than 80,000 for major football events.

It also staged the FIFA Club World Cup final in 2025 before being selected to host football’s biggest match.

Recent FIFA World Cup final results