The New York Knicks’ long-awaited return to the top of the NBA comes with more than just a championship trophy.

By defeating the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the Knicks secured their first NBA title since 1973 and unlocked the biggest share of the league’s record $35.7 million postseason bonus pool, a fund distributed among teams based on their regular-season finish and playoff progress.

While the sums involved are modest compared with the NBA’s soaring player salaries and billion-dollar media deals, the title victory nevertheless delivers millions of dollars in direct league payouts, while opening the door to far larger commercial gains through merchandise sales, sponsorships and global brand growth.

For a franchise that spent more than half a century chasing another championship banner, the financial rewards are only part of the story.

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The title that New York waited 53 years to see

Few teams carry the cultural weight of the Knicks.

They play in the NBA’s biggest media market, call Madison Square Garden home and remain one of the league’s most recognisable brands. Yet despite that status, New York had not won an NBA championship since 1973.

That drought finally ended behind a stunning performance from Jalen Brunson.

The All-Star guard scored 45 points in the decisive game and was named NBA Finals MVP after leading New York to a 4-1 series victory. It was the kind of performance Knicks fans had spent generations waiting to witness on the sport’s biggest stage.

The championship also capped a postseason defined by resilience. New York repeatedly recovered from double-digit deficits throughout the playoffs and entered Game 5 carrying momentum from one of the largest comebacks in NBA Finals history.

How the NBA’s prize money system works

Unlike football tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup, where prize money is awarded directly to participating nations, the NBA operates a playoff bonus system funded through league revenues.

For the 2025-26 season, the total playoff pool reached a record $35.7 million, up from the previous year’s figure.

The money is distributed in stages.

Teams receive bonuses for securing top regular-season records, earning favourable playoff seeds and advancing through each postseason round. The largest payout is reserved for the NBA champions.

This year, the title-winning team receives approximately $9.08 million, while the runners-up collect roughly $3.92 million.

For the Knicks, the final figure will be even higher because playoff earnings accumulate across multiple stages of the postseason journey.

The money is then divided among players, coaches and basketball staff according to a formula determined internally by the organisation.

For many NBA superstars earning contracts worth tens of millions of dollars annually, the bonus is relatively small. For younger players, support staff and lower-paid members of the organisation, however, the postseason payout can be substantial.

The bigger money lies beyond the prize pool

The NBA’s playoff bonus system is only a fraction of the financial value attached to winning a championship.

The real economic impact comes afterwards.

Championships drive merchandise demand, increase sponsorship interest and strengthen a franchise’s global appeal. They also enhance the commercial value of star players, creating new opportunities for endorsement agreements and licensing deals.

For the Knicks, the timing could be particularly significant.

Already regarded as one of the NBA’s most valuable franchises, New York now has the one thing that had been missing from its commercial story for decades: a championship-winning team.

That combination is likely to prove attractive to sponsors seeking deeper associations with one of sport’s most recognisable brands.

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A victory bigger than basketball

For New York supporters, Saturday’s victory was about far more than money.

The Knicks have spent decades cycling through rebuilding projects, coaching changes and playoff disappointments. Entire generations of fans had never seen the franchise lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Now they have.

The images of celebrations spilling out of Madison Square Garden and across the city reflected the scale of the moment. The championship ends one of the longest title droughts in American professional sport and restores one of basketball’s most famous franchises to the summit of the NBA.

The league’s $35.7 million playoff pool may provide a financial reward, but the bigger prize for the Knicks is far harder to quantify.

After 53 years of waiting, New York finally has another championship team.