How Jasprit Bumrah reacted to Lasith Malinga’s hat-trick against Kiwis

Malinga took 5 wickets in the match for just 6 runs in his spell of 4 overs.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand – T20 at Pallekelle: Jasprit Bumrah, one of the best fast bowlers in the world, applauded Mumbai Indians teammate and mentor Lasith Malinga for taking a hat-trick against the Kiwis. Lasith Malinga was at his very best against New Zealand in the 3rd T20I where he took 4 wickets in 4 consecutive deliveries. The Sri Lankan fast bowler ripped the New Zealand top order apart by taking his second hat-trick in T20I. Malinga is considered to be one of the best in the world when it comes to bowling yorkers, which he proved once again at the Pallekelle.

Lasith Malinga became the first bowler to take 5 hat-tricks in international cricket. With this, the Sri Lankan fast bowler left Wasim Akram who had the record of most hat-tricks in international cricket behind. Malinga is also the only bowler to take 4 wickets in 4 balls, this is the second time that the yorker king has achieved this feat.

Malinga took 5 wickets in the match for just 6 runs in his spell of 4 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah in a tweet called Malinga a ‘history maker’ and added 5 stars as he appreciated the fast bowler’s performance.

History maker #Malinga. Simply amazing ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 6, 2019

Other cricketers and commentators also took to Twitter to congratulate the fast bowler for his achievement.

The great #LasithMalinga. Still has it. 4 in 4 again! May he just keep playing….. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 6, 2019

Shall never forget the spell of commentary I did describing Lasith Malinga’s 4 in 4. It was a truly special moment in a commentators life. — Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) September 6, 2019

Great chatting to Malinga after the 4 in 4 #SLvNZ What a moment it was . Soo exciting to see him operate like this .. A real champ ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/kGtR5VCctt — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) September 7, 2019

The Sri Lankan speedster is now the leading wicket-taker in T20I leaving behind Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi. Malinga has once again proved why he is one of the most feared fast bowlers in the world.