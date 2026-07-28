India’s para athletics campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 took a dramatic turn on Monday after an official protest overturned the women’s shot put F57 results, handing Shilpa K Shyla a bronze medal despite initially finishing outside the podium.

The Karnataka athlete had looked set to leave Glasgow empty-handed despite recording a personal-best throw of 7.26 metres, only to be pushed down to fourth when Nigeria’s Eucharia Iyiazi launched what was initially measured as 8.19m.

However, India’s support staff immediately questioned the validity of that attempt, triggering a review that ultimately reshaped the final standings.

How India’s protest changed the result

After reviewing the footage and officials’ observations, organisers ruled Iyiazi’s 8.19m attempt a foul, meaning it no longer counted towards her final tally.

The decision proved decisive because the Nigerian athlete’s disputed effort had been her only valid throw of the competition. With that mark erased, Iyiazi dropped out of medal contention altogether.

The revised standings elevated Shilpa back into third place, securing India an unexpected bronze medal. Although Nigerian officials reportedly challenged the ruling, the final classification continued to list Shilpa as the bronze medallist.

Sharmila Dhankar creates history

The protest capped an already memorable evening for India after Sharmila Dhankar produced a season-best 9.81m throw to clinch gold.

The Haryana para athlete became:

India’s first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medallist in para athletics

The first Indian woman to win a Commonwealth Games para athletics medal

With Sharmila’s gold and Shilpa’s upgraded bronze, India also achieved another milestone by winning two medals in the same para athletics event for the first time in Commonwealth Games history.

What exactly was the protest about?

Officials have not publicly disclosed the exact technical infringement that led to Iyiazi’s throw being ruled invalid.

In seated throws under the F57 classification, athletes must comply with strict rules governing their position on the throwing frame throughout the attempt, alongside the standard regulations for legal throws.

While reports confirmed the review resulted in the throw being declared a foul, organisers have not specified the precise violation.

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An emotional first Commonwealth Games medal

For Shilpa, the revised result transformed disappointment into celebration.

“This was my first time attending the Games, and I am very happy. I cannot even describe how I feel,” she said after receiving confirmation of the bronze medal.

She also thanked her coaches, support staff, and both the Indian and Karnataka governments for supporting her journey to Glasgow.

What had initially appeared to be a heartbreaking fourth-place finish instead became one of India’s most dramatic medal stories of the Commonwealth Games 2026, with a successful protest rewriting the podium after the competition had seemingly concluded.