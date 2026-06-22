When Curacao walked onto the field for its first-ever FIFA World Cup match earlier this month, it represented one of the most remarkable stories in modern international football.

This is an island nation of roughly 156,000-158,000 people, making it the smallest country by population ever to qualify for a men’s FIFA World Cup. Yet the squad that arrived in North America carried an estimated market value of between €25.8-28.7 million, according to Transfermarkt.

For comparison, Curacao’s squad value exceeds that of several established football nations and is built almost entirely from players developed in professional European systems rather than on the island itself.

The obvious question is: how did a Caribbean island best known for tourism assemble a World Cup squad worth millions of euros?

The answer lies in a decade-long strategy involving Dutch passports, diaspora recruitment, FIFA development money and one of football’s most ambitious talent-identification projects.

The Dutch connection

Curacao’s football story begins with geography and history.

The island is an autonomous country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Its citizens hold Dutch passports and maintain close political, economic and cultural links with Europe.

That relationship has given Curacao access to a football talent pool far larger than its population would normally allow.

According to FIFA and Transfermarkt records, virtually the entire World Cup squad is composed of players developed in the Netherlands, with many having come through professional academies associated with clubs such as PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord, Sparta Rotterdam and other Dutch sides.

Several players were born in the Netherlands but qualified through family heritage, creating what has effectively become a Dutch-Caribbean football network.

The result is a squad featuring professionals playing across Europe, Turkey, England, Switzerland and other established leagues rather than a team built solely from a domestic player base.

The diaspora model

Unlike traditional football powers that rely on large domestic participation numbers, Curacao has built its national team through diaspora recruitment.

Goalkeeper Eloy Room, the hero of Curacao’s historic draw against Ecuador, was born in the Netherlands and previously played for clubs including PSV Eindhoven, Vitesse and Columbus Crew before choosing to represent his father’s homeland.

The same pattern runs throughout the squad.

Many players spent their developmental years inside European academies before committing internationally to Curacao rather than waiting for opportunities with the Netherlands.

Football observers often compare the model to those used by Morocco, Algeria and several African nations, though Curacao has applied it on a much smaller scale.

The difference is that Curacao’s entire World Cup project depends on it.

FIFA’s money helped build the infrastructure

According to FIFA’s Forward Programme disclosures, the Curacao Football Federation (FFK) received $5.45 million in development funding under Forward 3.0 (2023-2025), with the upcoming Forward 4.0 (2027-2030) cycle increasing this to approximately $6.54 million (a 20% rise).

The Forward 3.0 breakdown includes:

$2.52 million for infrastructure projects (43.9% of committed funds)

$1.39 million for national team support (24.2%)

$1.36 million for other development projects (23.7%)

$311,000 for competitions (5.4%)

$155,000 for capacity building (2.7%)

Additionally, FIFA has invested over $16 million total in development projects partnered with FFK across various programmes, according to an official FIFA release.

Curacao’s World Cup qualification also brings a guaranteed FIFA payday of at least $10.5 million: $9 million prize money plus $1.5 million preparation contribution, with the total rising to $12.5 million if they finish 17th-32nd.

Private sponsorship also supports the project: Corendon, a Turkish airline, became the new sponsor of the Curacao Football Federation, en route to the 2026 World Cup, Curacao Chronicles reported.

The Dick Advocaat factor

Money alone does not explain World Cup qualification.

Curacao’s project received a major boost through the appointment of veteran Dutch coach Dick Advocaat, who guided the nation to the biggest achievement in its football history.

The former Netherlands manager brought credibility, tactical structure and connections within Dutch football.

After Curacao secured its first-ever World Cup point against Ecuador, Advocaat described the team’s achievement as proof of what could be accomplished despite limited resources.

His presence also helped convince several diaspora players that the project was serious and ambitious enough to justify international commitment.

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A squad worth millions

Transfermarkt currently values Curacao’s World Cup squad at approximately €25.8 million to €28.7 million.

That figure is modest compared with major European nations but extraordinary when viewed against the country’s population size.

The squad contains players from professional clubs across multiple continents and features talent that would have been impossible to develop entirely through local football structures.

In effect, Curacao has leveraged its diaspora network to create a national team whose footballing resources vastly exceed what its population would ordinarily suggest.

The business lesson behind Curacao’s rise

The story of Curacao is ultimately about scale.

Most countries need millions of people to build a competitive football team. Curacao built one with fewer than 160,000 residents by treating its diaspora as an extension of the domestic player pool.

The strategy has delivered football’s biggest prize: a place at the World Cup.

And after goalkeeper Eloy Room’s record 15-save performance helped secure Curacao’s first-ever World Cup point against Ecuador, the island’s investment is now producing something perhaps far more valuable than funding or market value- global visibility.