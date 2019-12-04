Hope to get another chance to ‘knock 400 off’, says David Warner after meeting legend Brian Lara

David Warner (Photo: Reuters)

After his unbeaten knock of 335 runs against Pakistan during the Adelaide Oval Test match, Australia’s David Warner hopes to break Brian Lara’s record of 400 runs some day. Warner posted a photo with Lara on social media with caption, “Great to catch up with the legend himself. Maybe one day I will get another chance to Knock 400 off. @brianlaraofficial”.

Australian captain Tim Paine was heavily criticised for declaring the innings when Warner was batting at 335 against Pakistan in the first innings of Adelaide Test. Warner’s splendid innings included s 39 boundaries and a six. While he managed to surpass Don Bradman’s 334 runs, the left-hand batsman could not break the record of Mathew Hayden or Lara. Hayden had hammered 381 runs against Zimbabwe in 2003.

Great to catch up with the legend himself. Maybe one day I will get another chance to Knock 400 off ????????. @BrianLara https://t.co/VzqAe1PlOG — David Warner (@davidwarner31) December 4, 2019

Lara too was expecting Warner to break his long-standing record. Speaking to News Corp, Lara had said that it would be great to walk out there as Sobers did and that records are meant to be broken. It would have been great to meet Warner in Adelaide at an opportune time, he had said.

He had also expressed confidence that Warner would break his record before ending his career. After getting 300 on board, you know how to get 400, Lara had further said. During his playing days, Lara had broken the world record twice. First he bettered Gary Sober’s 36-year-old record of 365 runs by scoring 375 against England, and then again in 2004, when he broke his own record to smash 400 runs against England at St John’s