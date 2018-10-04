Hong Kong spinner Ehsan Khan reveals why he took a bow after dismissing MS Dhoni in Asia Cup

Ehsan Khan dismissed Dhoni for a duck. (Source: AP)

While Sachin Tendulkar is undoubtedly the most popular cricketer to emerge from the Indian sub-continent and not just India, Mahendra Singh Dhoni can give anyone a run for their money. The recently concluded Asia Cup in UAE provided proof to this. While Dhoni got many standing ovations for ???????, one moment that took everyone by surprise was when Hong Kong spinner Ehsan Khan took a bow after getting rid of the former Indian skipper.

While speaking to the media recently, Khan revealed that Dhoni is the absolute ‘king of cricket’ and added that when he will write a book about his cricketing career, MS Dhoni will be the main chapter in it. “If Sachin is God then Dhoni is the ‘King of cricket’. I have plans to write a book on my career and when I do, MS Dhoni will be the main chapter. I shall read it to my grandson because life is like a fairy-tale now,” Khan said.

Ehsan said he always dreamt of taking the wickets of Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni. Even though the 33-year-old got rid of the latter, he will always lament the fact that he couldn’t bowl a single delivery to the Master Blaster.

“In my dreams, I would often think of dismissing Sachin Tendulkar or MS Dhoni. Sachin ko nahi kar paya, dukh hai. Dhoni ka wicket mila… Isliye jhuk key sajda kiya (Couldn’t take the wicket of Sachin but bagged the wicket of Dhoni. This is why I bent down and paid respect),” added Ehsan Khan.

India won the Asia Cup 2018 by beating Bangladesh under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.