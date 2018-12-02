Hockey World Cup 2018: India hold Belgium in exciting clash

By: | Published: December 2, 2018 9:00 PM

India recovered from a slow start to produce a superb second half performance.

india, belgium, hockey world cup, hockey world cup 2018India-Belgium match ended in a draw. (Twitter/International Hockey Federation)

India recovered from a slow start to produce a superb second half performance and hold title contenders Belgium to a 2-2 draw in a crucial Pool C match of the FIH World Cup here on Sunday.

Alexander Hendrickx drew first blood for Belgium when he fired a penalty corner through the legs of Indian goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh in the eighth minute.

Harmanpreet Singh scored the equaliser for India off a penalty stroke in the 39th minute before Simranjeet Singh put them in the lead in the 47th.

But Florent van Aubel earned a point for the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallists when he scored Belgium’s second goal in the 56th minute.

