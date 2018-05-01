Hockey India names Harendra Singh as head coach of men’s team, Sjoerd Marijne back as women’s coach

Earlier in 2016, Harendra Singh had led the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey team to the Junior World Cup title.

Harendra Singh has been appointed as the chief coach of Indian Men’s Hockey team. he will take over the position from Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne, who will be back as the coach of the national women’s team. Recently, the men’s hockey team had a disappointing outing at the Commonwealth Games as the team failed to win a medal after losing to England in the bronze medal match. It was their worst ever performance since 2006 at the Commonwealth Games. On the other hand, women’s team lost to Australia in the semis before being thrashed 6-0 by England in the bronze medal match.

A number of people had questioned Marijne’s team selection for the Commonwealth Games. “There were too many young players included for the CWG; that process should have been gradual. Also, since most of us did not play a tournament going before the Games, the lack of match practice was evident. All other teams, including Australia and England, sent full-strength teams for Azlan Shah while we were at the camp. So his planning wasn’t up to mark and that’s where his inexperience as coach showed,” a team member was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Earlier in 2016, Harendra Singh had led the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey team to the Junior World Cup title. He was appointed as Chief Coach of the Women’s Hockey team in September 2017. Before this, he led women’s team to Asia Cup title in Japan. “It is an honour for me to now manage the Indian Men’s Hockey team. It has been a very satisfying journey with the Indian Women’s Hockey team and I would like to thank Hockey India for entrusting me with the new role as we prepare ourselves for a very important season ahead, ” Harendra Singh told the paper.

The 44-year old Marijne had earlier formed a formidable unit with the women’s team during his first stint as coach. Under the Dutchman, the women’s team qualified for World League Semi-Final. Marijne’s first assignment with the women’s team will be the 5th Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Korea, which is beginning from May 13.

“I’m excited to reunite with the Women’s team and will look to focus building on the good form exhibited by the team in last six months as we look forward to the Vitality Women’s Hockey World Cup 2018,” Marijne told Indian Express.