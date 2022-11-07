Hockey India announces cash incentives for both men and women players

Hockey India has released a new policy to boost the confidence of Hockey Players. According to the policy, the hockey players will be assured cash incentives annually, as per an ANI report. The decision has been taken in the presence of new leadership of President Dilip Tirkey and Secretary General Bholanath.

Under this policy, a give away cash award of Rs. 50, 000 for each hockey player and Rs. 25, 000 for support staff for every win for the India teams register. This policy will not only boost the morale of the men, and women hockey players but also solve their financial problems. This award will be given only to the playing members of the team.

The Hockey India had announced two lakhs rupees of award each to the players and one lakh to the support staff of the Indian Junior’s team who won the prestigious 10th Sultan of Johar Cup.

Sharing thoughts on cash incentives, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said that this announcement would boost the morale of India’s male and female hockey players as they prepare for the prestigious world cup in January and Asian Games, reported ANI. While every player in the hockey team is employed, an incentive like this will encourage the young players to play hockey.

Reflecting Tirkey’s thoughts, Secretary General Bholanath of Hockey India said that It would not only lift the spirits of the Indian Teams to vie harder for victories but also make young players believe that hockey can be a viable sport. I wish the India team very best in their endeavors.