Historic! ICC grants T20I status to all 104 member nations

In a historic decision, the International Cricket Council on Thursday (April 26) granted T20I status to all its 104 member nations – both men and women’s team. The development was confirmed by ICC CEO David Richardson in a press conference in Kolkata. Richardson said that a global ranking system will also be launched for the format. At present, there are 18 members with T20I status – 12 full members plus Scotland, Netherlands, Hong Kong, UAE, Oman and Nepal.

ICC said that the move is a part of the wider strategic aim of using the T20 format to globalise the game. It said that the new minimum standards will be introduced making it as easy as possible for Members to play international cricket in a sustainable and affordable way.

“All Women’s team matches will be awarded T20 International status on July 1st 2018. All the men’s team matches will be given T20 International status on January 1st 2019. following the cut-off point for qualification to the ICC World T20 2020. Rankings for women and men will be introduced in October 2018 and May 2019 respectively,” Richardson said.

Following the controversy-marred Test series between South Africa and Australia, the ICC also stated that they will clamp down heavily on infringements like ball tampering and sledging. Richardson said that ICC may soon introduce penalties too.

“Stricter and heavier transactions for ball tampering and using abusive language, sledging, dissent. We want penalties in place. Fines are not proving to be the answer. The cricket committee will come back with plans,” Richardson said.

Talking about the future of the Champions Trophy, he said that it will likely be converted into World T20.

The ICC also discussed T20 leagues and their impact on international calendars. Earlier this year, there were reports doing the rounds that from the year 2020, there won’t be any international cricket played during the IPL – paving the way for a separate window for the T20 league.

Richardson said: “There are occasions where they [T20 leagues] are competing with international bilateral series. We need to look at our regulations to see how we can allow that to happen.”

Talking about the cricketing ties between India and Pakistan, Richardson said that it will take more than both the boards to agree.

“There is a common desire that it will be great if India and Pakistan can play each other, specifically in bilateral series. The issue is quite complicated I am afraid, it is going to take a lot more than just two boards agreeing,” he added.