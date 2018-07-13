Hima Das scripted history but here is why Athletics Federation of India said sorry to her

Hima Das. (AFI)

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) apologised to Hima Das for commenting on her spoken English skills. The sports body had earlier this week posted a video on their official Twitter account after Das’ semi-final at the IAAF World Under-20 Championships in Finland. AFI had the captioned the video: “#HimaDas speaking to media after her SF win at #iaaftampere2018 @iaaforg. Not so fluent in English but she gave her best there too. So proud of u #HimaDas Keep rocking & yeah,try ur best in final!.” After backlash from Twitterati, the federation issued an apology. They also clarified that the tweet post about the Das’ semi-final was not intended to mock her but was only trying to say that the young sprinter is not scared of any kinds of challenges — be it off or on field.

सभी भारतवासियों से क्षमा अगर हमारी एक TWEET से आप आहत हुए है!असल उद्देश्य यह दर्शाना था कि हमारी धाविका किसी भी कठनाई से नहीं घबराती, मैदान के अंदर या बाहर! छोटे से गाँव से आने के बावजूद, विदेश में अंग्रेजी पत्रकार से बेझिझक बात की! एक बार फिर उनसे क्षमा जो नाराज हैं, जय हिन्द! — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 13, 2018

वीडियो फ़ाइनल से पहले का है, वीडियो बहुत अच्छा है, इसलिए हम इसे DELETE नहीं करेंगे! सभी देखें! एक बार फिर उनसे क्षमा जो नाराज हैं, हिमा को शुभकामनायें देने के लिए सभी का शुक्रिया! जय हिन्द! — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 13, 2018

Hima Das created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold at the IAAF U20 athletics championship. Top leaders including President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi congratulated her after she achieved this big feat. “Congratulations to our sensational sprint star Hima Das for winning the 400m gold in the World Under-20 Championship. This is India’s first ever track gold in a World Championship. A very proud moment for Assam and India, Hima; now the Olympic podium beckons!” President Kovind tweeted.

WATCH|

“India is delighted and proud of athlete Hima Das, who won a historic Gold in the 400m of World U20 Championships. Congratulations to her! This accomplishment will certainly inspire young athletes in the coming years.” PM Modi tweeted.

After creating the record she has now joined the company of star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who clinched gold in Poland in 2016 in a world record effort. Das is also the first Indian track athlete to clinch gold in this competition’s history.