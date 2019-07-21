Hima Das continues sensational run, wins 5th gold in a month

Hima Das has been participating in competitive races in Europe since July 2, and has already won five golds. (Photo: Twitter)

Indian athlete Hima Das clinched her fifth gold medal this month at the 400m race race in Prague, Czech Republic. Das continued her sensational run by finishing the race in a season-best time of 52.09 seconds.

After winning the race, the Indian sprinter posted this on Twitter, “Finished 400m today on the top here in the Czech Republic today.” Despite the timing being her season-best, Das missed out on qualifying for the World Championships. The qualifying mark for the Championships in 51.80s. Her personal best is 50.79 seconds, which she registered at the Asian Games in Jakarta last year.

The 19-year-old has been participating in competitive races in Europe since July 2, and has already won five golds.

Das won her first gold medal of the season at the Ponznan Athletics Grand Prix in Poland. She clocked 200m in an impressive 23.65s.

At the Kutno Athletics Meet on July 7, Das clocked 23.97s to claim another 200m gold. She won her third gold at the Kladno Athletics Meet in Czech Republic on July 13. She went to win another 200m gold in Czech Republic at the Tabor Athletics Meet on July 17.

The 400m at Prague was the Indian sprinter’s first at her pet event. Among the other Indians participating in the meet, MP Jabir won the god medal in the 400-metre hurdles race. India’s national record holder had to settle for the third spot in the men’s 200m after clock 20.95 seconds. Nirmal Noah Tom took the silver in the event with a timing of 46.05.

Last week, Hima Das had donated half her month’s salary for flood relief operations in her home state Assam. Das had also urged businessmen and other individuals to come forward and help the people of Assam. The floods in Assam have claimed over 59 lives and affected nearly 45 lakh. Brahmaputra and its tributaries are running above the danger mark and 31 of the 33 districts are submerged in water.