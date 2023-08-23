Here’s what Henry Olanga said about former Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak’s death reports

Former Zimbabwe all-rounder Heath Streak is very much alive and reports of his death are completely fake, his former teammate and fast bowler Henry Olonga has confirmed, hours after he shared the news of the ex-cricketer’s death. Earlier on Wednesday, Olanga shared information about the 49-year-old’s death, who has currently been undergoing treatment for cancer for the last couple of years.

On false information

Taking to X (formerly Twitter). Olanga wrote that he had a talk with the former Zimbabwe skipper who is very much alive and the report of his death is completely exaggerated. Taking to X, he wrote, “I can confirm that rumors of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks.”

Earlier in the day, taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP legend. The greatest all-rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you. See you on the other hand when my bowling spell comes to an end.” It may be noted that Streak is currently under treatment for Colon Cancer in South Africa, which his family had revealed in May.

Heath Streak’s career record

Playing for Zimbabwe during the 1990s and 2000s, he retired from the game in 2005. During his playing days, Streak scored 1990 runs at an average of 28.14 in Test cricket. He also took 216 wickets in cricket’s longest format. Similarly in ODI’s he took 239 wickets and scored 2,943 runs. After retiring from international cricket, he also served as a coach with various domestic and international teams, which included Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, and the Kolkata Knight Riders. The former Zimbabwe cricketer was, however, expelled from the game after the International Cricket Council (ICC) found him violating its anti-corruption guidelines.