When Sunrisers Leeds — owned by Kavya Maran‘s Sun TV Group — snapped up Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed for £190,000, it set off a frenzy. It was historic: the first Pakistani player purchased by an Indian-owned franchise ever since Pakistani players were banned in the IPL after the 26/11 attacks in 2008.

To add to that, there was a huge hue and cry over there being a blanket ban over Pakistan players by India-owned The Hundred franchises. Despite all this, Abrar was picked after a serious battle of bids. Naturally it got all the attention, but the inaugural Hundred auction, spanning over two days on March 11–12 was an eye-opener in pure financial terms. 

Here’s the breakdown.

James Coles The Real Winner

The real bidding war was for 21-year-old Sussex all-rounder James Coles, who London Spirit secured for £390,000 — more than double what Abrar fetched. Welsh Fire meanwhile burned through over half their budget on just Jordan Cox and Joe Root alone.

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Table-1 Top 5 Men’s Auction Buys At The Hundred

RankPlayerTeamPrice (£)Price (₹)
1James ColesLondon Spirit£390,000₹4.81 cr
2Liam LivingstoneLondon Spirit£350,000₹4.32 cr
3Jos ButtlerManchester Super Giants£350,000₹4.32 cr
4Jacob BethellBirmingham Phoenix£340,000₹4.19 cr
5Jamie OvertonLondon Spirit£225,000₹2.77 cr

Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine Rule The Roost in Women’s Hundred Auction

Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine became the most expensive acquisitions at £210,000 each, in what was a landmark day for women’s cricket pay. The women’s auction ran for six hours, with franchises collectively spending around £4 million — propelling several players into the ranks of the best-paid female athletes in the UK.

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Table- 2: Top 5 Women’s Auction Buys At The Hundred

RankPlayerTeamPrice (£)Price (₹)
1Beth MooneyTrent Rockets£210,000₹2.59 cr
2Sophie DevineWelsh Fire£210,000₹2.59 cr
3Dani GibsonSunrisers Leeds£190,000₹2.34 cr
4Nadine de KlerkLondon Spirit£170,000₹2.10 cr
5Alice CapseyBirmingham Phoenix£130,000₹1.60 cr

How much did the teams actually spend? The Hundred Auction In Numbers

Total Men’s Spend by Team

TeamPlayersTotal £Total ₹
London Spirit14£1,925,000₹23.74 cr
Manchester Super Giants16£1,890,000₹23.31 cr
Birmingham Phoenix14£1,840,000₹22.69 cr
MI London14£1,750,000₹21.58 cr
Welsh Fire14£1,700,000₹20.97 cr
Sunrisers Leeds14£1,650,000₹20.35 cr
Southern Brave14£1,600,000₹19.73 cr
Trent Rockets14£1,550,000₹19.12 cr

Total Women’s Spend by Team

TeamPlayersTotal £Total ₹
Trent Rockets15£880,000₹10.85 cr
Welsh Fire14£875,000₹10.79 cr
Sunrisers Leeds14£860,000₹10.60 cr
London Spirit13£840,000₹10.36 cr
Birmingham Phoenix14£820,000₹10.11 cr
Manchester Super Giants13£800,000₹9.87 cr
MI London13£780,000₹9.62 cr
Southern Brave14£760,000₹9.37 cr

Overall Auction Summary

MetricMenWomenCombined
Total players bought130112242
Total spend~£13.9 million~£6.6 million~£20.5 million
Total spend (₹)₹171.4 cr₹81.4 cr₹252.8 cr
Salary cap per team£2.05m / ₹25.28 cr£880k / ₹10.85 cr

Abrar’s signing was symbolically massive. The money, though? It was just a mid-table bid in what turned out to be a landmark two-day auction for English cricket.