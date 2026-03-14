When Sunrisers Leeds — owned by Kavya Maran‘s Sun TV Group — snapped up Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed for £190,000, it set off a frenzy. It was historic: the first Pakistani player purchased by an Indian-owned franchise ever since Pakistani players were banned in the IPL after the 26/11 attacks in 2008.

To add to that, there was a huge hue and cry over there being a blanket ban over Pakistan players by India-owned The Hundred franchises. Despite all this, Abrar was picked after a serious battle of bids. Naturally it got all the attention, but the inaugural Hundred auction, spanning over two days on March 11–12 was an eye-opener in pure financial terms.

Here’s the breakdown.

James Coles The Real Winner

The real bidding war was for 21-year-old Sussex all-rounder James Coles, who London Spirit secured for £390,000 — more than double what Abrar fetched. Welsh Fire meanwhile burned through over half their budget on just Jordan Cox and Joe Root alone.

Table-1 Top 5 Men’s Auction Buys At The Hundred

Rank Player Team Price (£) Price (₹) 1 James Coles London Spirit £390,000 ₹4.81 cr 2 Liam Livingstone London Spirit £350,000 ₹4.32 cr 3 Jos Buttler Manchester Super Giants £350,000 ₹4.32 cr 4 Jacob Bethell Birmingham Phoenix £340,000 ₹4.19 cr 5 Jamie Overton London Spirit £225,000 ₹2.77 cr

Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine Rule The Roost in Women’s Hundred Auction

Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine became the most expensive acquisitions at £210,000 each, in what was a landmark day for women’s cricket pay. The women’s auction ran for six hours, with franchises collectively spending around £4 million — propelling several players into the ranks of the best-paid female athletes in the UK.

Table- 2: Top 5 Women’s Auction Buys At The Hundred

Rank Player Team Price (£) Price (₹) 1 Beth Mooney Trent Rockets £210,000 ₹2.59 cr 2 Sophie Devine Welsh Fire £210,000 ₹2.59 cr 3 Dani Gibson Sunrisers Leeds £190,000 ₹2.34 cr 4 Nadine de Klerk London Spirit £170,000 ₹2.10 cr 5 Alice Capsey Birmingham Phoenix £130,000 ₹1.60 cr

How much did the teams actually spend? The Hundred Auction In Numbers

Total Men’s Spend by Team

Team Players Total £ Total ₹ London Spirit 14 £1,925,000 ₹23.74 cr Manchester Super Giants 16 £1,890,000 ₹23.31 cr Birmingham Phoenix 14 £1,840,000 ₹22.69 cr MI London 14 £1,750,000 ₹21.58 cr Welsh Fire 14 £1,700,000 ₹20.97 cr Sunrisers Leeds 14 £1,650,000 ₹20.35 cr Southern Brave 14 £1,600,000 ₹19.73 cr Trent Rockets 14 £1,550,000 ₹19.12 cr

Total Women’s Spend by Team

Team Players Total £ Total ₹ Trent Rockets 15 £880,000 ₹10.85 cr Welsh Fire 14 £875,000 ₹10.79 cr Sunrisers Leeds 14 £860,000 ₹10.60 cr London Spirit 13 £840,000 ₹10.36 cr Birmingham Phoenix 14 £820,000 ₹10.11 cr Manchester Super Giants 13 £800,000 ₹9.87 cr MI London 13 £780,000 ₹9.62 cr Southern Brave 14 £760,000 ₹9.37 cr

Overall Auction Summary

Metric Men Women Combined Total players bought 130 112 242 Total spend ~£13.9 million ~£6.6 million ~£20.5 million Total spend (₹) ₹171.4 cr ₹81.4 cr ₹252.8 cr Salary cap per team £2.05m / ₹25.28 cr £880k / ₹10.85 cr —

Abrar’s signing was symbolically massive. The money, though? It was just a mid-table bid in what turned out to be a landmark two-day auction for English cricket.