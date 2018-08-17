HCL Tech, Manchester United launch app

Manchester United. (Reuters)

IT major HCL Technologies today said the newly-launched Manchester United official app has been powered by its digital experience platform. “This app will allow our 659 million Manchester United followers to easily connect to the club they love, wherever they are in the world.

“Fans will now have the opportunity to follow all Manchester United matches through the app with up-to-the-second notifications and updates,” Manchester United’s Group Managing Director Richard Arnold said in a statement. It is part of the ongoing digital transformation of the club to provide a real-time, engaging, personalised and unified experience to Manchester United’s global followers.

“Our partnership with Manchester United has been one of continuous co-innovation. We are excited to help Manchester United achieve this important milestone and look forward to many years of continued success,” HCL Technologies’ Corporate Vice President, Ashish Gupta said.