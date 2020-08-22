Haryana announces Rs 5 lakh advance incentive for players qualified in Olympic Games

The scheme will benefit players preparing for the Olympics 2021. This is the first time that an incentive amount will be paid in advance.
The Haryana government on Saturday approved a scheme to give an incentive amount of Rs 5 lakhs in advance to players, who have qualified in Olympic and Paralympics Games. The decision was taken to help sportspersons make advance preparations before competitions, news agency ANI reported. The scheme will benefit players preparing for the Olympics 2021. This is the first time that an incentive amount will be paid in advance.
Haryana Govt approves a scheme to give an incentive amount of Rs 5 lakhs in advance to players, who have qualified in the Olympic & Paralympics Games, so as to help them to do advance preparations before these competitions. Scheme to benefit players preparing for 2021 Olympics
— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020
Earlier, an incentive amount of Rs 15 lakh was given to players but after they had participated in Olympics and Paralympics. Minister of State for Sports Sandeep Singh had expressed the need for advance payment as players needed a healthy diet during the preparations, which was little costly. According to a report in The Times of India, a request was made in this regard by the state sports department. Acting on the recommendation, the Manohar Lal Khattar government approved the advance payment to players who have qualified in the Olympic and Paralympics Games.
This comes just a day after Haryana’s Manu Bhaker got Arjuna Award in shooting and Anita Kundu got Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award. Haryana’s Krishan Kumar Hooda got Dronacharya Award for training players in Kabaddi. Dronacharya Award is given to the coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious international sports events.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.