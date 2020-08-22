Haryana announces Rs 5 lakh advance incentive for players qualified in Olympic Games

Earlier, an incentive amount of Rs 15 lakh was given to players but after they had participated in Olympics and Paralympics.

The Haryana government on Saturday approved a scheme to give an incentive amount of Rs 5 lakhs in advance to players, who have qualified in Olympic and Paralympics Games. The decision was taken to help sportspersons make advance preparations before competitions, news agency ANI reported. The scheme will benefit players preparing for the Olympics 2021. This is the first time that an incentive amount will be paid in advance.

Earlier, an incentive amount of Rs 15 lakh was given to players but after they had participated in Olympics and Paralympics. Minister of State for Sports Sandeep Singh had expressed the need for advance payment as players needed a healthy diet during the preparations, which was little costly. According to a report in The Times of India, a request was made in this regard by the state sports department. Acting on the recommendation, the Manohar Lal Khattar government approved the advance payment to players who have qualified in the Olympic and Paralympics Games.

This comes just a day after Haryana’s Manu Bhaker got Arjuna Award in shooting and Anita Kundu got Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award. Haryana’s Krishan Kumar Hooda got Dronacharya Award for training players in Kabaddi. Dronacharya Award is given to the coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious international sports events.