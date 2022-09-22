Harmanpreet Kaur scores sensational century; wins hearts by helping India win ODI series

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Magnificent Century: Harmanpreet Kaur won the hearts of millions when she slammed her sixth international century against Englad on Wednesday at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury. Kaur, who has in 2017 been awarded the Arjuna Award for Cricket, went all in against Englad by hitting 18 fours and 4 sixes. Kaur’s powerful performance garnered immediate applause from the audience and of course, social media. Harmanpreet was definitely responsible for setting up the India team against England. Her exceptional batting skills powered India to score an all-time second-highest total of 333/5.

Harmanpreet Kaur slammed her second-highest ODI score, smashing 43 runs off her last 11 balls 😱#ENGvIND | #IWC | 📝 Scorecard: https://t.co/kCaBmNgOPG pic.twitter.com/QTioWC1fcX — ICC (@ICC) September 21, 2022

The Exceptional Inning



India’s score after 47 overs was 271 for 5 wickets. In the 48th over, Freya Kemp bowled 5 wide balls and spent a total of 26 runs. The 49th over was bowled by veteran Sophie Ecclestone in which India was able to score 17 more runs. Kemp bowled the last over which proved to be a mistake for the England team. In this over, Kaur hit 3 fours. Kaur with Deepti Sharma scored 71 runs in 24 balls for the sixth wicket. In opposition, England could only score 245 runs. India now has an unassailable 2-0 ODI series lead.

As Harmanpreet scored her fifth hundred at the ODI, she also drew level with the opener Smriti Mandhana. Both Kaur and Mandhana are now second on the list of India batters with ODI centuries in women’s cricket.