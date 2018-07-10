Harmanpreet Kaur loses DSP rank in Punjab Police over fake graduation degree

Harmanpreet was earlier employed with the Indian Railways but had resigned from the post to join Punjab Police. (Source: PTI)

Captain of Indian Women’s T20 team, Harmanpreet Kaur, has been removed from the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by Punjab Police as her graduation degree turned out to be fake. The batswoman is likely to be demoted to the post of a constable as her qualification now gets reduced to a Class XII pass. The decision was taken by the Home department but the Punjab Police has decided not to initiate any legal proceedings against the cricketer.

Harmanpreet who comes from Punjab’s Moga area had reportedly submitted her graduation degree purportedly conferred upon her by Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. However, it turned out to be fake on verification and the university also denied having Harmanpreet as a student. The case was then sent to the Home department which is headed by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The development comes less than a week before the cricketer is set to leave for England to take part in the KIA Super League. She was signed by the team Lancashire Thunders for the tournament and is set to depart from India on July 15.

Harmanpreet was earlier employed with the Indian Railways but had resigned from the post to join Punjab Police earlier this year in March. She was offered the post of DSP in Punjab Police by Chief Minister after her superb performance in last year’s Women’s World Cup.

“She told us that her coach got her admission in the university, saying it was flexible about exams. She has told us she was given the degree but had no inkling that it was fake,” a senior functionary of the Punjab government told The Indian Express while adding that the CM has almost decided to appoint the cricketer as constable, a post matching with her educational qualification of senior secondary and elevate her as DSP as and when she fulfills her educational requirement.

When Harmanpreet was offered the job of DSP, she was working as Office Superintendent with Western Railways on a five-year contract. Since she had only completed two years, was not allowed to leave Railways.

It had forced the Punjab CM to take the matter with Union Minister Piyush Goyal after which she was relieved.