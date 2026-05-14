Will Hardik Pandya stay at Mumbai Indians or not is the question on everybody’s mind. The situation is similar to the 2024 IPL where everybody was shocked to hear that Pandya was moving back to Mumbai Indians (MI) after having two ultra successful seasons with Gujarat Titans (GT). Only this time around, the cards are not being held by Hardik because the position he is in, is not one of leverage.

The Post That Broke the Internet

The confusion reached a fever pitch on May 10, 2026, immediately after MI was knocked out by RCB. Fans noticed that for a brief window, Hardik had unfollowed the Blue and Gold brigade on Instagram.

The Blip: Screenshots went viral showing his “Following” list drop from 151 to 150.

The Refollow: Minutes later, he was following the account again. Whether it was a technical glitch, a social media manager’s error, or a moment of raw frustration after the loss, it signaled to the world that all is not well in the MI dugout.

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The Poaching: How He Got There

To understand the “gamble,” you have to look at the price. In late 2023, Mumbai Indians executed the most aggressive trade in IPL history:

The Deal: An all-cash trade worth ₹15 Crore (his base salary) plus an undisclosed transfer fee paid to Gujarat Titans.

The Sacrifice: MI had to trade away Cameron Green to RCB just to clear the purse for Hardik.

The Fallout: By replacing the legendary Rohit Sharma as captain, MI didn’t just buy a player; they bought a leadership crisis that divided their global fanbase.

Hardik by the Numbers: The Contrast

Hardik’s value as an all-rounder is undisputed, but his “Return to Mumbai” stats compared to his “Glory Days” at GT tell a story of a player struggling under the weight of expectation.

Metric With Mumbai (2024-2026) Outside Mumbai (GT 2022-2023) Captaincy Record ~35% Win Rate ~70% Win Rate Batting Avg ~18.5 (Declining) 37.5 Strike Rate ~142.0 133.5 Fitness Missed 5 games in 2026 (Back Spasm) Played almost every game

Is Hardik Pandya moving to Chennai?

Various sports reporters on the social media have tried to project that Dhoni might be moving to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), basing their analysis on previous actions and Hardik’s chat with Kasi Viswanathan, CEO of the Super Kings.

The Visual Evidence: A video from May 2, 2026, went viral showing Hardik in a deep, 10-minute conversation with CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan at Chepauk.

The “Samson” Precedent: Analysts point out that Sanju Samson had a similar public chat with the CSK brass before his (rumored) transition.

The Logic: With MS Dhoni potentially moving into a full-time mentorship role, CSK needs a “big-match” Indian captain. Hardik, despite his MI struggles, remains the most successful Indian captain in IPL history outside of Dhoni and Rohit.

Will Pandya Stay At MI?

As of today, MI management officially maintains that they back Hardik. Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene stated that the team’s failure is a “collective issue” rather than a captaincy one.

However, with a Mega Auction looming after the end of 2027 season, if Hardik is able to stretch to that, Mumbai Indians face a ₹16 Crore question: Do they stick with a captain who has lost the fans and the momentum, or do they cut their losses and let him find a “fresh start”right now itself?

Things after IPL will still remain interesting it seems. Hardik is currently at the Reliance facility in Mumbai, rehabbing a back injury.