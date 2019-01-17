Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul’s case adjourned by Supreme Court

A lot of brands have distanced themselves from KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya after their comments on Karan Johar’s show.

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul’s comments on the hit chat show Koffee with Karan are still haunting the Indian cricketers. The comments on the chat show landed them in trouble and now the matter has reached the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court on Thursday announced that the case will be adjourned for the next week. This move by the Supreme Court restricts KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya from donning the Indian team jersey any time soon.

The Supreme Court’s bench comprised of Justice SA Bode and AM Sapre stated that the matter will be heard when senior advocate Gopal Subramanium comes back. Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul will have to wait for a longer period of time as they will not be allowed to play for the national team till the Supreme Court gives its verdict.

Appearing for the CoA was Parag Tripathi who is a senior advocate, he said that the top court of India should appoint an authority in the BCCI who can immediately come to a decision on the future of Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul. In Gopal Subramaniam’s absence, the Supreme Court had appointed Narsimha to look into the matter.

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were called back before the first ODI of the series after the airing of the show. Indian captain Virat Kohli was also disappointed by the comments that Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul made and said that the team does not stand with their views.

A lot of brands have distanced themselves from KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya after their comments on Karan Johar’s show.