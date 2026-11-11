Hardik Pandya‘s Rs 1.65 crore salary hike is the key financial takeaway from the blockbuster trade between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season. The deal was officially confirmed on Wednesday (November 11). The India all-rounder will move to PBKS for ₹18 crore, while left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh will join MI at his existing fees of Rs 18 crore.

The trade marks a significant reshuffle for both franchises, with PBKS securing an established all-rounder and MI strengthening their pace attack with one of India’s leading T20 bowlers.

Hardik Pandya gets 10.1% salary hike in PBKS move

Pandya’s move to PBKS will see his IPL fee increase from ₹16.35 crore to ₹18 crore, translating into an additional ₹1.65 crore. This represents a salary increase of approximately 10.1%.

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The move also brings an end to Pandya’s second stint with Mumbai Indians, where he served as captain. He first joined MI in 2015 and was part of four IPL title-winning campaigns in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

After seven seasons with Mumbai, Pandya moved to Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2022. He led the franchise to the title in its debut season and guided it to another final in 2023 before returning to MI in 2024.

Across 162 IPL matches, Pandya has scored 2,955 runs at a strike rate of 146.28 and picked up 82 wickets. His ability to contribute in both departments makes him a significant addition to the PBKS squad.

The trade confirmation you have been waiting for is HERE!



Two marquee #TeamIndia stars, two franchise and a blockbuster trade 🎇



Hardik Pandya heads to @PunjabKingsIPL and Arshdeep Singh moves to @mipaltan.



📌 Hardik will join #PBKS at a revised fee of INR 18 crore, up from… pic.twitter.com/LMcYMjnScF — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 11, 2026

Arshdeep Singh moves to MI at existing ₹18 crore fee

While Pandya gets a pay increase, Arshdeep will move to Mumbai Indians at his existing IPL fee of ₹18 crore.

The left-arm fast bowler leaves PBKS after eight seasons with the franchise. Having made his IPL debut in 2019, Arshdeep established himself as one of the competition’s leading Indian fast bowlers and became Punjab’s all-time leading wicket-taker.

He has claimed 111 wickets in 96 IPL matches. Arshdeep picked up 21 wickets in the 2025 season and followed it up with 14 wickets in IPL 2026.

His ability to take wickets with the new ball and execute yorkers in the death overs is expected to strengthen Mumbai’s bowling options.

What the PBKS-MI trade means financially

The two players will move at different contractual terms despite carrying the same ₹18 crore fee at the end of the transaction.

For PBKS, the acquisition of Pandya involves an additional financial commitment of ₹1.65 crore compared with his previous fee. MI, meanwhile, will acquire Arshdeep at the same ₹18 crore valuation at which he was retained by PBKS.

The deal gives both franchises an opportunity to reshape their squads ahead of IPL 2027, with the financial and cricketing implications of the trade likely to remain a talking point in the build-up to the season.