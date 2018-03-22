Hardik Pandya in trouble! Court orders FIR against Mumbai Indians all-rounder over ‘tweet’ on BR Ambedkar

Hardik Pandya has found himself in trouble for a tweet against Dr BR Ambedkar. (Source: Reuters)

Ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya is known for his flamboyance and outspoken nature. However, a purported Twitter post by the Baroda-based cricketer appears to have landed him in trouble. As per reports, a special SC/ST court has issued directions to book the 24-year-old player for a comment he allegedly made on Dr BR Ambedkar. The court on Wednesday directed the police to register a case against Hardik Pandya for a tweet posted on December 26. “Which Ambedkar ??? The one who drafted a cross law and constitution or the one who spread the disease called reservation in the country,” the tweet allegedly read.

The petitioner, DR Meghwal has claimed that the comment by Hardik Pandya insults Dr Ambedkar and has also hurt the sentiments of the people of his community. He also added that the cricketer attempted to insult and disregard the Constitution and the architect of Constitution deliberately.

“I learnt about Pandya’s comment through social media in January. It appeared quite derogatory for a figure like Ambedkar and was an attempt to spread hatred and create division in the society,” Meghwal, an advocate by profession, was quoted by saying by TOI.

He added that by doing this, Pandya has hurt the sentiments of an entire community and should be adequately and suitably punished for his ‘crass act’.

However, reports now suggest that the tweet may have not been made from Pandya’s official handle @hardikpandya7, but from @sirhardik377. According to reports, even the complaint is based on a December 26 tweet from the latter Twitter handle. However, this could not be independently verified as the handle from which the tweet was allegedly made could not be found on Twitter.

Pandya had last represented India on the South Africa tour. The all-rounder featured in all the matches on that tour (three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is) and was later given rest for the recently concluded Nidahas Trophy.

The trouble for Pandya comes just two weeks before the start of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League. Hardik Pandya was retained by his franchise Mumbai Indians and will once again play alongside his brother Krunal Pandya.

In his two-year-long career, Hardik Pandya has played six Tests, 38 ODIs and 30 T20Is.