Hardik Pandya banned from Khar Gymkhana in Mumbai over sexists remarks

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul’s comments on a hit chat show are back to haunt them. Suspended and sent packing to India mid-series from Australia over sexist comments during the television show, Hardik Pandya faced the brunt of the Khar Gymkhana which revoked his honorary membership. Khar Gymkhana is situated in Mumbai which had given Hardik Pandya honorary membership in the month of October 2018. Hardik will not be allowed in the club any more.

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were called back from Australia after the BCCI handed them a suspension. The comments on the chat show raked up a huge controversy with former players like Harbhajan Singh to legends like Sunil Gavaskar criticising Rahul and Hardik Pandya for their controversial comments on Karan Johar’s chat show.

Harbhajan Singh went on to state that such comments demean all the cricketers. Cricketers are looked up to in our country and the players should know that they have a responsibility of representing the country. In a cricket loving country, these players have to be very careful as to what they say in public.

The team management and the Indian captain Virat Kohli also distanced himself from the comments made by Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul. Hardik and Rahul were called back to India before the first ODI against Australia and have been asked to explain the comments that they made on the chat show.

Hardik Pandya had earlier issued an apology on his social media handles where he had said that he regrets the comments that he made on Koffee with Karan and would like to apologise to anybody who was offended.