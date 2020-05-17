‘He should stay in his limits’: Harbhajan Singh blasts Shahid Afridi for his remarks on PM Modi

Harbhajan Singh reiterated PM Modi’s message that the Coronavirus knows no borders, race, and religions.

Facing ire of the social media users in the country for having contributed to Shahid Afridi’s foundation after the former Pakistani all-rounder’s vicious statement against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Harbhajan Singh has said that the Pakistani cricketer’s statement has crossed limits. The Indian off-spinner has also said he will not have any relations going ahead with the former Pakistani captain who has a habit of spewing venom against India and its armed forces. Shahid Afridi on his recent visit to the Pakistani Occupied Kashmir (PoK) had said that Prime Minister Modi’s mindset is a deadlier disease than the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

On the criticism he had faced for promoting Shahid Afridi’s foundation, Harbajan Singh has said that the effort was made in a goodwill gesture. However, the offspinner who had a very successful career playing for India has said that he does not need to prove his loyalty towards India to anyone.

“I thought he was our friend but this not how a friend behaves. Ye badtameezi hai (It’s rude). He should have stayed within his limits but unfortunately keeps on talking rubbish about our country and our PM. What I did for him was in good faith and people suffering due to the Coronavirus. But from now on no further relations with him. No more message or helping him. He has to learn how to respect other people,” Harbhajan said in a conversation with a Youtube channel Sports Tak.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli best batsman across formats, comparison with Babar Azam ‘not ideal’: Pakistan’s Mohammad Yousuf

Harbhajan Singh reiterated PM Modi’s message that the Coronavirus knows no borders, race, and religions and the fight against it will also require similar efforts. Harbhajan Singh added that Afridi has no right to talk ill about the country and he should stay within his country and limits.

Afridi’s comments about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has drawn sharp criticism from almost all corners in the country. Earlier, his perpetual adversary Gautam Gambhir had hit back on Afridi for his vile attack on India and PM Modi. He had called Afridi, Pakistani PM Imran Khan, and General Qamar Javed Bajwa ‘jokers’ and reminded that Kashmir can’t be won by them. He did not hold back from reminding them of Bangladesh when a part of Pakistan was liberated by the Indian armed forces.

ALSO READ: Gautam Gambhir fuels Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli debate: Here’s what the numbers reveal

“Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs. Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won’t get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh?”, the former Indian cricketer turned Member of Parliament from the ruling BJP said in his tweet.