Happy National Sports Day 2018, Dhyan Chand Birthday Special: Quotes, wishes, photos, images, facts

In a tweet, PM Modi also asked people to give priority to sports and fitness-related activities. (Source: IE/Reuters)

Happy National Sports Day 2018, Dhyan Chand Birthday Special: As the Indian athletes compete for medals in Indonesia’s Jakarta at the ongoing Asian Games, the country is celebrating National Sports Day on August 29. The day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion and said that it has been a great year for Indian sports as country’s athletes have excelled in various tournaments, including in the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

In a tweet, PM Modi also asked people to give priority to sports and fitness-related activities, saying it will contribute towards a healthier India. “I salute all those who have represented India in various sporting events. Their hardwork and resolve has led to several milestones. This year has been great for our sporting fraternity, with the Indian athletes excelling in various tournaments including Asian Games 2018 and CWG,” he tweeted.

Dhyan Chand Birthday Special on National Sports Day 2018: Quotes by famous Indian sportspersons

1. “When people throw stones at you, you turn them into milestones.” – Sachin Tendulkar.

2. “If I, being a mother of two, can win a medal, so can you all. Take me as an example and don`t give up.” – Mary Kom.

3. “If I have a reason to do something, and I have enough passion, I generally succeed.” – Leander Paes.

4. “I would not stop till I had filled up a bucket with my sweat. I would push myself so much that in the end I would collapse and I would have to be admitted to hospital, I would pray to God to save me, promise that I would be more careful in future. And then I would do it all over again.” – Milkha Singh.

5. “One needs to plan precisely to be at the peak form during the Olympics. One can’t make the mistake of reaching the peak, a week earlier or a week later.” – Prakash Padukone.

6. “Confidence is very important – even pretending to be Confident. If you make a Mistake but do not let your Opponent see what you are thinking then he may overlook the Mistake.” Viswanathan Anand.

7. “One of the thrills of playing at the top venues of the world is to see the indian flag go up whenever I’m participating. That’s enough motivation for any indian to perform there.” – Sania Mirza.

Dhyan Chand Birthday Special on National Sports Day 2018: Some iconic images

MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh after winning 2011 World Cup. (Source: Reuters)



Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tributes to Major Dhyan Chand, at the flagging off ceremony of “Run For Rio”, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi. (Source: IE)



Ashok Dhyanchand, Son of hockey wizard Dhyan Chand juggling with ball with the hockey stick at Baroda District Hockey Association ground. (Source: IE)

A view of Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. (Source: IE)

Kapil Dev and Mohinder Amarnath after winning 1983 World Cup. (Source: IE)

Abhinav Bindra celebrates after shooting his way to gold, Indias first ever in individual Olympic competition. (Source: IE)

Facts about Major Dhyan Chand

1. Major Dhyan Chand helped the Indian hockey team to win three Olympic Gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936.

2. He had joined the Indian Army at the age of 16 and retired with the rank of a Major in 1956.

3. The legends say that Adolf Hitler had offered Dhyan Chand German citizenship and a position in the German Military following his brilliant performance in the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

4. The National Hockey stadium in Delhi was renamed as Dhyan Chand National Stadium in 2002 to honour the hockey legend.

5. One of the greatest batsmen of all time Sir Don Bradman on seeing Dhyan Chand said, “You score goals like runs.”