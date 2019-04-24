Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: A look at the Master Blaster’s achievements

Considered as one of the greatest batsmen, Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 46th birthday today. The Master Blaster was born on April 24, 1973, at Mumbai's Dadar. During his 24 year career, Tendulkar ruled the world of cricket and broke innumerable records. He is regarded as the 'God of Cricket.' Let's take a look at some of the most interesting record that Sachin Tendulkar holds. - Tendulkar, who was also known as the Little Master, is the first cricketer to score a double century in ODIs. He achieved the feat against South Africa in Gwalior in 2010. - Sachin Tendulkar is the first and only batsmen to score 100 international centuries. The next best in that list is Ricky Ponting, who has 71, while Team India skipper Virat Kohli is 3rd with 66 centuries to his name. - Tendulkar, who carried the hopes of India for 24 long years, holds the record for the most Man of the Match awards - 62. He has won 15 man of the series awards. - Tendulkar is the only batsman to register 8 or more hundreds against Australia and Sri Lanka. - Tendulkar also became the first sportsperson to receive India's highest civilian award - 'Bharat Ratna' in 2013. Apart from this, the Master Blaster also received Arjuna Award (1994), Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna (1997), Padma Shri (1999) and the Padma Vibhushan (2008). Several celebrities, fans and former teammates took to social media to wish the Master Blaster on his 46th birthday. VVS Laxman in a tweet said, "Happy Birthday to a very special cricketer and human being who gave many memorable moments to us and cricket lovers around the world. He was and continues to be a hero and an inspiration." Happy Birthday to a very special cricketer and human being who gave many memorable moments to us and cricket lovers around the world. He was and continues to be a hero and an inspiration @sachin_rt . #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com\/UF9IW1eUkv \u2014 VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 24, 2019 Another batsman Virender Sehwag, who often opened the innings with Sachin Tendulkar, said, "With the Master, the Rise is Faster! 46, as much as it represents the years you have blessed this planet, for me 4 6 is more about how the scorecard read at the beginning of the over when you batted. May you continue to manifest your strength in innumerable ways." With the Master, the Rise is Faster ! 46, as much as it represents the years you have blessed this planet, for me 4 6 is more about how the scorecard read at beginning of the over when you batted. May you continue to manifest your strength in innumerable ways #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com\/y5Ld3t0Ar0 \u2014 Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 24, 2019 This great Indian sportsperson retired from all forms of cricket on November 16, 2013, after playing his 200th Test Match against West Indies at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium.