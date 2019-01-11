Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: The Wall with multiple shades

By: | Updated: January 11, 2019 12:58 PM

Iconic and one of the most celebrated cricket legends Rahul Dravid has turned 46 today. The former Indian cricket captain amassed 24,208 international runs at an average of 52.31 in the Tests and 39.16 in the ODIs, hauled by 48 centuries and 146 fifties. Off-field, Dravid continued his good show and coached the winning Indian side to clinch the U-19 Cricket World Cup 2018.

Dravid touched many highs in his international cricket career and became the 2nd highest run-scorer for team India in Tests. Though popular for his ‘classic’ style of batting, this cricketing legend established himself well in ODIs as well. He proved his mettle while playing for India in limited overs format and became the 3rd highest run-getter in ODIs.

He took pride in playing overseas when the Indian players were tagged to be ‘poor travelers’ with abysmal records in Test cricket on bouncier and bowler-friendly pitches. The ‘Dravid’ era bowlers dreamt of snooping into the ‘wall’ and taking his wicket. But Dravid’s formidable defence failed many and had them struggling with the bowl. For his classical technique and determined intensity, former Australian batsman Matthew Hayden once quipped, “All this going around is not aggression. If you want to see aggression on a cricket field, look into Rahul Dravid’s eyes.”

The flawless technique
‘The Wall’, as he was popularly called, who faced more balls than anyone else in Test cricket, weathered several storms on Indian soil and overseas to give India the more consistent of starts. He is considered one of the most successful batsmen having played at number 3 position. To recall his consistency, Dravid once went straight 120 matches without scoring a duck.

Read | Indian team doesn’t stand by comments made by Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, says Virat Kohli

He scored his first century versus South Africa at the Wanderers against the combined and deadly bowling attack of Allan Donald, Shaun Pollock, Lance Klusener, Brian McMillan, Hansie Cronje and Paul Adams. But the luck did not favour the Indian side and it lost out to the hosts on the last day of the Test match owing to bad light.

His love for Lord’s
Dravid went on to become the highest run-getter in the cricket World Cup 1999 held in England. He had an exceptional summer of 2002 when he captained the Indian side to a series win in England after 20 years. He played the last ODI of his career in 2011 there.

In addition to his batting skills, Dravid affected 84 dismissals in ODIs while he donned the gloves as wicketkeeper, including 71 catches and 13 stumpings. In Tests, he has a rare world record of taking most catches (210).

On his 46th birthday, we bring to you the wonderful things his former teammates and Twitteratti are saying about him on his birthday, 7 years after his retirement from international cricket.

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag lauded him and wrote, Deewaron ke bhi kaan hote hain , is deewar ka bahut saaf Mann aur hriday bhi hai!( #TheWall too has ears, this one has a pure mind and a heart as well) A joy to have played with him and made so many wonderful memories together #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid !”

VVS Laxman:

Shikhar Dhawan:

Harbhajan Singh:

RP Singh:

Suresh Raina:

Mohammad Kaif:

Kidambi Srikant:

Pragyan Ojha:

BCCI:

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala quipped and wrote:

The International Cricket Council also wished him on his birthday and posted on Twitter:

Twitterati could not control their excitement and speak out their minds on his birthday:

Even though India displayed a great show as it clinched the first ever Test series in Australia, the Indian side still misses Dravid when playing overseas or when the team requires a stable batsman to survive the bowling attack. He will always be special.

Happy Birthday, Rahul Dravid!

