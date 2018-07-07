Happy birthday MS Dhoni: 5 greatest knocks played by former Indian skipper

Dhoni hit the winning six during 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka. (AP)

One of the greatest finishers of all time Mahendra Singh Dhoni has turned 37 on Saturday. The attacking middle-order batsman is known to have the fastest hands in cricket and has won numerous matches for team India over the last 14 years. Dhoni had made debut his debut in December 2004 against Bangladesh and since then, there has been no looking back for the former Indian skipper. The ICC ODI Player of the Year in 2008 and 2009, Dhoni is like wine who gets better with age. When most people wrote him off, the Ranchi player helped Chennai Super Kings to another IPL title in the recent edition of the tournament.

He has also won the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2007, the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian honour, in 2009 and the Padma Bhushan, India’s third highest civilian honour, in 2018.

Here are the 5 greatest knocks played by MS Dhoni:

1. Finishing World Cup 2011 in style

MS Dhoni led the Indian side to a World Cup title in 2011 against Sri Lanka, ending the draught. Dhoni did not have a great tournament with the bat but played captain’s knock when his team needed him the most during the World Cup 2011 final. After early wickets of Sehwag and Sachin, Virat and Gambhir steered India in the direction of their victory. After Kohli’s departure, Dhoni came ahead of an in-form Yuvraj Singh and guided India to win. He scored 91 runs in the match and finished the final with a six.

2. India vs Pakistan, April 2005

Not having a great to his career, Dhoni had a streak of low scores till the 2nd ODI against Pakistan where he smashed 148 runs off just 123 balls. It was his maiden century. This knock included 15 boundaries and helped India post a target of 357 for Pakistan.

3. India vs Sri Lanka, October 2005

During Sri Lanka Tour of India, while chasing a target of 299, Sachin was dismissed early. Dhoni promoted to No 3, gave an aggressive start and scored unbeaten 183 runs from 145 deliveries, which included 10 sixes and 15 four and helped India to win the match.

4. India vs Bangladesh, 2010

Bangladesh giving a target of 296, put in India in trouble after taking their three wickets for just 51 runs after which Dhoni walked onto the field. He rescued India from the deep trouble by scoring 101 not out and led the team to a 6 wicket win with 15 balls remaining.

5. Australia vs India, February 2012

Australia gave India a huge target of 297 runs. Dhoni started slow scoring only 33 runs off 55 balls but took the match to the last over of the match. India needing 13 runs off 6 balls, brought the best of then skipper. He finished the match with a huge six which went as far as 112 m. It was one of the biggest sixes ever hit at the venue.