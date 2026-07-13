The FIFA World Cup has not only been producing goals, upsets and new heroes. It is also shaping birth certificates.

As Erling Haaland’s remarkable World Cup campaign captured global attention, Peru has reported a sharp rise in babies being named after the Norwegian striker, underlining how football’s biggest tournament often leaves a cultural imprint that stretches far beyond the stadium.

According to Peru’s National Registry of Identification and Civil Status (RENIC), 468 Peruvians now carry the surname Haaland, while another 91 children have been registered with the full name Erling Haaland.

The registrations have accelerated since the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with officials saying interest surged further after Norway’s historic run-up to the quarterfinal where they succumbed to a defeat against Norway.

A World Cup hero inspires a new generation

Haaland has been one of the standout performers of the tournament, scoring seven goals before Norway’s quarter-final exit. His performances, including a decisive display against Brazil in the knockout stage, have transformed him into one of the competition’s biggest stars.

RENIC spokesperson Ivan Torres told Panamericana Television that football icons frequently influence naming trends in Peru.

“Different football stars serve as inspiration for Peruvians to register their children with these names,” Torres said.

With typical football humour, he added: “Haaland is also Peruvian.”

While the comment was light-hearted, it reflected how quickly the Manchester City striker’s popularity has spread across South America despite Norway having little traditional football connection with Peru.

Messi still leads the naming game

Haaland’s rise has not displaced football’s established icons.

Registry data shows 3,402 Peruvians carry the name Messi, including 292 people officially registered as Lionel Messi.

Brazil’s Neymar remains comfortably ahead, with 33,809 Peruvians named Neymar, making him the country’s most popular football-inspired first name.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has 1,185 namesakes, while Spain’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has already inspired 1,241 Peruvians to adopt his surname as a first name.

The figures illustrate how football stars increasingly transcend sport to become cultural brands whose influence extends into family life.

The World Cup effect

Major international tournaments have historically triggered unusual naming trends across several countries, but the World Cup amplifies that phenomenon more than any other sporting event.

A memorable goal, an underdog story or an inspirational tournament can instantly elevate a player into household conversations thousands of kilometres away.

Haaland’s emergence as Norway’s talisman has become one of those stories during the 2026 edition. Although Norway’s campaign ended in the quarter-finals, the striker appears to have secured something equally enduring, a place on hundreds of birth certificates.

For many of those children, the name will remain long after the World Cup trophy has found its winner, serving as a reminder of the summer when one Norwegian striker became one of football’s most recognisable global figures.