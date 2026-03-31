As the IPL 2026 season begins, the Gujarat Titans are stepping in with fresh confidence and clear intent. Led by the stylish Shubman Gill the 2022 champions are sticking to a smart plan keeping a strong core group while adding experienced players to push for the title once again.

The squad dynamics

For IPL 2026, the Gujarat Titans focused on keeping their strong and attacking top order. The opening pair of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan (who won the Orange Cap in 2025) continues to be one of the most dangerous in the league.

To strengthen their middle order, GT made a smart move in the mini-auction by signing Jason Holder for Rs 7 crore adding the right balance between their strong batting and quality bowling.

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IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Player Price List 

PlayerRoleStatusPrice (INR)
Rashid KhanAll-rounderRetained₹18.00 Cr
Shubman Gill (C)BatterRetained₹16.50 Cr
Jos ButtlerWK-BatterRetained₹15.75 Cr
Mohammed SirajBowlerRetained₹12.25 Cr
Kagiso RabadaBowlerRetained₹10.75 Cr
Prasidh KrishnaBowlerRetained₹9.50 Cr
Sai SudharsanBatterRetained₹8.50 Cr
Jason HolderAll-rounderAuction Buy₹7.00 Cr
Shahrukh KhanBatterRetained₹4.00 Cr
Rahul TewatiaAll-rounderRetained₹4.00 Cr
Washington SundarAll-rounderRetained₹3.20 Cr
Sai KishoreBowlerRetained₹2.00 Cr
Glenn PhillipsAll-rounderRetained₹2.00 Cr
Tom BantonWK-BatterAuction Buy₹2.00 Cr
Arshad KhanBowlerRetained₹1.30 Cr
Gurnoor BrarBowlerRetained₹1.30 Cr
Ashok SharmaBowlerAuction Buy₹90 Lakh
Ishant SharmaBowlerRetained₹75 Lakh
Jayant YadavBowlerRetained₹75 Lakh
Luke WoodBowlerAuction Buy₹75 Lakh
Kumar KushagraWK-BatterRetained₹65 Lakh
Anuj RawatWK-BatterRetained₹30 Lakh
Manav SutharBowlerRetained₹30 Lakh
Nishant SindhuAll-rounderRetained₹30 Lakh
Kulwant KhejroliyaBowlerReplacement₹30 Lakh

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans full squad

Batters: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan

Wicket-Keepers: Jos Buttler, Tom Banton , Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra.

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All-Rounders: Rashid Khan , Jason Holder , Glenn Phillips , Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia (VC), Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Gurnoor Brar, Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra.

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IPL 2026: GT Best Playing 11 

Gujarat Titans (GT): Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Sandeep Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson.