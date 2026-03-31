As the IPL 2026 season begins, the Gujarat Titans are stepping in with fresh confidence and clear intent. Led by the stylish Shubman Gill the 2022 champions are sticking to a smart plan keeping a strong core group while adding experienced players to push for the title once again.

The squad dynamics

For IPL 2026, the Gujarat Titans focused on keeping their strong and attacking top order. The opening pair of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan (who won the Orange Cap in 2025) continues to be one of the most dangerous in the league.

We cannot wait for the battle to begin⏳🫡 pic.twitter.com/gYPhG6UcXS — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 30, 2026

To strengthen their middle order, GT made a smart move in the mini-auction by signing Jason Holder for Rs 7 crore adding the right balance between their strong batting and quality bowling.

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Player Price List

Player Role Status Price (INR) Rashid Khan All-rounder Retained ₹18.00 Cr Shubman Gill (C) Batter Retained ₹16.50 Cr Jos Buttler WK-Batter Retained ₹15.75 Cr Mohammed Siraj Bowler Retained ₹12.25 Cr Kagiso Rabada Bowler Retained ₹10.75 Cr Prasidh Krishna Bowler Retained ₹9.50 Cr Sai Sudharsan Batter Retained ₹8.50 Cr Jason Holder All-rounder Auction Buy ₹7.00 Cr Shahrukh Khan Batter Retained ₹4.00 Cr Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Retained ₹4.00 Cr Washington Sundar All-rounder Retained ₹3.20 Cr Sai Kishore Bowler Retained ₹2.00 Cr Glenn Phillips All-rounder Retained ₹2.00 Cr Tom Banton WK-Batter Auction Buy ₹2.00 Cr Arshad Khan Bowler Retained ₹1.30 Cr Gurnoor Brar Bowler Retained ₹1.30 Cr Ashok Sharma Bowler Auction Buy ₹90 Lakh Ishant Sharma Bowler Retained ₹75 Lakh Jayant Yadav Bowler Retained ₹75 Lakh Luke Wood Bowler Auction Buy ₹75 Lakh Kumar Kushagra WK-Batter Retained ₹65 Lakh Anuj Rawat WK-Batter Retained ₹30 Lakh Manav Suthar Bowler Retained ₹30 Lakh Nishant Sindhu All-rounder Retained ₹30 Lakh Kulwant Khejroliya Bowler Replacement ₹30 Lakh

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans full squad

Batters: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan

Wicket-Keepers: Jos Buttler, Tom Banton , Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra.

ALSO READ Barabati Stadium Back on Indian Cricket’s Map Once Again

All-Rounders: Rashid Khan , Jason Holder , Glenn Phillips , Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia (VC), Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan

Already locked in that game-face zone 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/7xgGBEki25 — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 30, 2026

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Gurnoor Brar, Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra.

IPL 2026: GT Best Playing 11

Gujarat Titans (GT): Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Sandeep Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson.