As the Indian Premier League (IPL) begins its 19th season in 2026, the spotlight is on Gujarat Titans (GT). Under the leadership of Shubman Gill the team is aiming to bring back the success they enjoyed in their debut season in 2022.

After a solid run in 2025 where they made it to the Eliminator, GT looks well prepared this year with a stronger squad.

The team has added fresh faces like Jason Holder and Tom Banton while continuing to rely on key players such as Sai Sudharsan and Mohammed Siraj.

The BCCI has announced the full schedule for the league stage and GT will start their campaign on March 31 with an away match against Punjab Kings at the new stadium in New Chandigarh. Their first home game will be on April 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where they will face Rajasthan Royals.

Home Turf: The Ahmedabad Advantage

The world’s largest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium will play a big role for Gujarat Titans this season. With seven important home matches lined up the team will try to take full advantage of the familiar pitch conditions and big ground which suit their attacking style of play.

The crowd in Ahmedabad is expected to be loud and energetic, especially during big matches against teams like Mumbai Indians and CSK. This strong home support can give GT a big mental boost over their opponents. For Gujarat Titans making their home ground very hard for other teams to win will be key to their chances of reaching the playoffs.

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans (GT) Full schedule

Date Opponent Venue Time (IST) Mar 31 Punjab Kings New Chandigarh 7:30 PM Apr 04 Rajasthan Royals Ahmedabad 7:30 PM Apr 08 Delhi Capitals Delhi 7:30 PM Apr 12 Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow 3:30 PM Apr 17 Kolkata Knight Riders Ahmedabad 7:30 PM Apr 20 Mumbai Indians Ahmedabad 7:30 PM Apr 24 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru 7:30 PM Apr 26 Chennai Super Kings Ahmedabad 3:30 PM Apr 30 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahmedabad 7:30 PM May 03 Punjab Kings Ahmedabad 7:30 PM May 09 Rajasthan Royals Jaipur 7:30 PM May 12 Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahmedabad 7:30 PM May 16 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 7:30 PM May 21 Chennai Super Kings Chennai 7:30 PM

The Gill Era: Can the young captain conquer the IPL again?

As the 2026 season begins all eyes are on Shubman Gill who continues to lead Gujarat Titans with a mix of youthful energy and smart decision making.

Since becoming captain Gill has not only been a key player in the team’s batting but has also grown into a calm and composed leader especially during high pressure moments at the end of matches.

Known as the “Prince of Indian Cricket,” Gill starts this season with one clear goal to bring the trophy back to Ahmedabad. His leadership will be tested early due to a tough travel schedule but he leads by example often steadying the innings at the top.

With a stronger middle order and a powerful bowling attack Gill’s captaincy will play a crucial role in deciding how far Gujarat Titans can go this season.